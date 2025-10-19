Ranveer Singh says Atlee, Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone's AA22 x A6 is ‘something never seen before in Indian cinema’

After the massive success of Jawan, filmmaker Atlee is all set to entertain audiences once again with his upcoming film AA22 x A6. The movie stars Deepika Padukone and Allu Arjun in the lead roles. Recently, during an event for his advertisement directed by Atlee, Ranveer Singh spoke about the filmmaker’s next project and showered him with praise. Ranveer Singh talked about Atlee's upcoming movie AA22 x A6.

Ranveer Singh heaps praise on Atlee and his upcoming film

At the launch event for Ching’s advertisement, Ranveer was seen lauding Atlee. He said, “Before he became a household name with Jawan and the biggest director in India, I had messaged him after the release of Mersal and said, ‘Sir, I love your cinema. You should come to Mumbai, and we should make some movies together.’ I have always wanted to collaborate with Atlee sir. He’s been such a dear friend to me over the years.”

Ranveer also spoke about Atlee’s upcoming film AA22 x A6, adding, “It’s always great hanging out with him and working with him and his super-duper awesome team. Being in front of the lens of Mr G.K. Vishnu is such an honour and delight. I happened to visit him on the set of his current film because my wife was shooting with him. You may have heard this before, but you can hear it from me — he is creating something you’ve never experienced or seen in Indian cinema before.”

Earlier, Atlee himself spoke about AA22 x A6 in an interview with India Today Digital, revealing that he is making something “very new, intriguing, and addictive to watch.” The filmmaker is also collaborating with Hollywood technicians for the project. Speaking about their involvement, he said, “Hollywood technicians are also working on this film, and even they say it’s a very challenging project, which makes me believe we are creating something truly big.”

About AA22 x A6

Backed by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, the film was officially announced on Allu Arjun’s 43rd birthday in April this year. It marks his return to the big screen after the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Reportedly, the film is a sci-fi actioner and will feature Deepika Padukone in a lead role, portraying an action-packed avatar. The project is currently in production.

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming work

Meanwhile, Ranveer is currently seen in the Ching’s advertisement directed by Atlee, which also stars Bobby Deol and Sreeleela. The ad was reportedly made on a budget of ₹150 crore. The actor is also awaiting the release of his upcoming film Dhurandhar, a spy action thriller that also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna, alongside Sara Arjun in key roles. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is set to release in cinemas on 5 December.