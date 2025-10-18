Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt bond over pickleball, blow flying kisses while leaving. Watch

Just before the Diwali festivities kicked off, actors Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt enjoyed a fun sports day out, catching up over a game of padel in Mumbai on Saturday. And fans are loving the vibes, calling the meet-up as their “BFFs era.” Alia Bhatt is married to Ranbir Kapoor, while Deepika Padukone is married to Ranveer Singh.

Deepika and Alia spotted together

On Saturday, Alia and Deepika were spotted heading to their cars, with rackets in hand, after enjoying a game of pickle ball. Alia, who is married to Ranbir Kapoor, is often seen playing pickle ball in Mumbai. Deepika is married to Ranveer Singh.

Both the actors left in separate cars, sporting casual athletic looks, with Deepika in a white hoodie paired with black full-length tights, while Alia opted for a blue athleisure ensemble. In the video, Deepika was seen getting into her car, waving goodbye and blowing a flying kiss before settling in.

In another video, Deepika and Alia were spotted leaving the sports complex together, engaged in an animated conversation. Fans couldn’t get enough of their outing and flooded the comment section with messages of love and excitement.



One fan wrote, “Genuine”, with another mentioning, “What's there equation?? Like honestly. There fan war online makes sense cause they are at top but in reality are they on good terms.”

“While these two are probably busy gushing and bragging with each other about all that their little girls can do and playing pickle ball together, their fans love wasting time tearing each other apart,” another shared. One wrote, “It’s nice to see actresses so chill.”

One wondered, “Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone together???”, with another writing, “Deepika Padukone spotted post playing padel today with Alia Bhatt.”

What’s next for Deepika and Alia

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Singham Again. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor in key roles. The film collected ₹372 crore worldwide at the box office. The actor, who recently embraced motherhood, will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King, which will also feature Suhana Khan.

Meanwhile, Alia is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Alpha. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the movie also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol. It is the seventh instalment in YRF’s spy universe and is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 25 2025. Set within YRF’s expanding Spy Universe, the film promises to showcase Alia in a fierce and dynamic new avatar. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.