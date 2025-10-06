Ahaan Panday and Sharvari to star in an Ali Abbas Zafar romance after Saiyaara success?

Man of the hour Ahaan Panday is reportedly on to his next project, and playing his cards to his biggest strength. The actor has allegedly signed his second film — also a youth romance, much like the film that set the ball rolling on his stardom, Mohit Suri's Saiyaara .

Now for everyone not being able to get enough of Ahaan's undeniable chemistry with Saiyaara's other half Aneet Padda, just know that there's another fresh face that's reportedly been roped in opposite him for the next one. And it's none other than Munjya star Sharvari! The fresh pair will reportedly be headlining director Ali Abbas Zafar's next youth romance, a perfect fit given the films that launched the duo into overnight stardom.

A source close to the film told IANS, "With Saiyaara creating history at the box office, Ahaan Panday is today the biggest Gen Z male actor of our country. Sharvari was also a part of a ₹100 crore blockbuster Munjya. You have two fantastic actors who have proved that sheer acting talent can pull people to theatres", also adding, "This excites big film-makers like Ali Abbas Zafar to make a young film that has romance at its core but is also an action entertainer. After decades, you have debutants and young actors with box office credibility. Ali has two of the best actors with him now for his vision to create a young action romance that is rooted in its emotions."

And what makes Ahaan and Sharvari THE perfect fit for this next love story in the making? The insider source outlined, “In a love story, it is important that both the boy and the girl stand out and they both look incredibly good on screen. Ali has Ahaan and Sharvari – a pairing that no one has seen in any photo or video which will add to the curiosity of the audience. Knowing Ali’s mind you can expect him to create two fantastic characters who will be delightful to watch on screen together as a pair.”