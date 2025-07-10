8 projects 20-year-old musician Sai Abhyankar has lined up even before his feature film debut

Music composer and singer Sai Abhyankar gained fame last year through songs like Katchi Sera and Aasa Kooda that became viral hits. And it looks like producers are looking to cash in on that fame, as the 20-year-old has eight movie projects lined up even before he has made his feature film debut. Sai Abhyankar has released independent music since Valam Varavendum in 2023.

Sai Abhyankar’s upcoming projects

Sai seems booked for the foreseeable future with Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam projects. In 2025, he has Unni Sivalingam’s Malayalam-Tamil film with Shane Nigam as the lead lined up. He also has Keerthiswaran’s Tamil film Dude with Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju as the leads.

But the composer seems to have entered the big leagues now, given that he has also been roped in for the music of Atlee’s Allu Arjun-starrer, RJ Balaji’s Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu and Tamizh’s Karthi-starrer Marshal, which was announced on Thursday. Bakkiyaraj Kannan’s LCU film Benz with Raghava Lawrence, and Ramkumar Balakrishnan’s untitled film with Simbu. And if sources are to be believed, he will also compose music for Vinayak Chandrasekaran’s upcoming film with Siva Karthikeyan. All of these films are slated for release this year and next.

About Sai Abhyankar

Sai first debuted as a composer in 2023 with Valam Varavendum, for which he wrote his own lyrics. He then signed a contract with Think Music India and released songs like Katchi Sera and Aasa Kooda in 2024 and Sithira Puthiri and Vizhi Veekura this year.

What many might not know is that Sai has a music legacy to live up to. Born in 2004, he is the son of famous playback singers Tippu and Harini. Tippu is the man behind hit songs like Oh Mama Mama from Minnale, Elae Machi (Reprise) from Anbe Sivam, Girlfriend from Boys, and more. More recently, he sang Sooriya Paarvaigaley from Vaathi.

Harini is the voice behind Telephone Manipol from Indian, Vaarayo Thozhi from Jeans and Sutthi Sutthi from Padayappa. More recently, she sang Veera Raja Veera and Aazhi Mazhai Kanna in Ponniyin Selvan II.