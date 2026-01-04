Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar becomes 1st Bollywood film to cross 800 crore at Indian box office, to beat Pushpa 2 record

Aditya Dhar’s spy film Dhurandhar, released in theatres on December 5, has continued to break records and set new ones in the month since its release. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has now become the first Hindi film to cross ₹800 crore at the domestic box office in 30 days of its release. (Also Read: 5 insane box office records broken by Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar as it hurtles towards ₹1200 crore) Ranveer Singh plays the lead in Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar which has broken records.

Dhurandhar sets new box office record in 30 days

Jio Studios, the producer of Dhurandhar, shared on Sunday that the spy film has collected ₹806.80 crore in India in its first 30 days of release. The film made 218 crore net in India in its first week, ₹261.5 crore in its second, ₹188.3 crore in its third and ₹115.70 crore in its fourth. The film earned ₹9.70 crore on Saturday and ₹12.60 crore on Sunday in India, bringing its domestic total to over ₹800 crore and a worldwide haul of ₹1186.25 crore.

This makes it the first Bollywood film to cross the ₹800 crore mark in India. Acknowledging the record, the production house wrote, “Dhurandhar routine: Wake up. Make Records. Repeat. A NEW ALL-TIME RECORD FOR HINDI CINEMA!” Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s 2024 Telugu film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is the only other film to achieve this feat, bringing in ₹1234.1 crore net domestically, out of which ₹812.14 crore came from the Hindi market.

The 2023 Shah Rukh Khan film Jawan brought in ₹640 crore in India, while Vicky Kaushal’s 2025 film Chhaava made ₹600 crore.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is a spy film written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, along with Lokesh Dhar, for B62 Studios, and Jyoti Deshpande for Jio Studios. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. Dhurandhar 2 will be released in theatres on March 19, 2026.