Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is now #1 Bollywood film on BookMyShow, sells 1.3 cr tickets to beat Chhaava, Jawan, Stree 2

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has scaled another mountain. The film, which has collected over ₹1100 crore worldwide at the box office, has now become the bestselling Bollywood film on the ticket platform BookMyShow. Dhurandhar has sold 1.3 crore tickets on the platform, breaking the record set by Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava earlier last year. Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Dhurandhar is the bestselling film on BookMyShow

Sacnilk reported that Dhurandhar’s 1.3 crore ticket sales on the platform is higher than Chhaava, which sold just over 1.25 crore tickets on the platform last year. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is in the third spot with 1.24 crore sales on the platform. Stree 2, another recent blockbuster, is the only other Hindi film to have booked over 1 crore tickets on BookMyShow.

Dhurandhar is still some distance away from the overall record for an Indian film, which is held by Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Allu Arjun-starrer sold 2 crore tickets on the platform upon its release in 2024.

In recent years, BookMyShow has come to account for almost one-third of all ticket sales for major films, particularly those targeting tier-1 and tier-2 cities. The same is true for Dhurandhar. Trade insiders say that Dhurandhar has sold over 3.5 crore tickets across India so far, grossing over ₹886 crore at the box office. Of these, an estimated 1.3 crore have come on BookMyShow, while over 2 crore are in the form of spot bookings.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, stars Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates a Baloch gang in Pakistan’s Lyari. The film draws from real events with Akshaye Khanna playing Rehman Baloch, a real-life Karachi gangster who was gunned down in 2009. Dhurandhar also stars R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in key roles. Part 2, which concludes the story, will release in March this year.