Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 28: Becomes highest-grossing film in Hindi; beats Pushpa 2

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 28: The fourth week ended for Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar with a new record. For 28 days, the film has broken box office records left, right, and centre, both at home and overseas. And its fourth Thursday was no different. The film has now become the highest-grossing film in Hindi globally, beating the marks set by Pushpa 2: The Rise’s Hindi dub and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 28: Ranveer Singh plays the lead in the Aditya Dhar film.

Dhurandhar box office update

By the end of its fourth week, Dhurandhar earned ₹739 crore net ( ₹886.8 crore gross) in the domestic market. It is the only Bollywood film to have ever crossed the ₹700 crore mark in India, and it appears set to surpass the ₹800 crore mark by next week. The Aditya Dhar film has also performed admirably overseas, earning over $28 million in international territories. This is on the back of a historic run in the United States, where it has earned over $17 million. Dhurandhar’s overseas earnings are even more impressive, considering that it has been banned in most Gulf countries, where Bollywood films traditionally do well.

Dhurandhar’s worldwide gross now stands at ₹1141 crore after 28 days, making it the seventh-highest-grossing Indian film ever, behind only Dangal, Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, and Jawan. But the impressive thing for Dhurandhar is that it is the only film in the top 10 that did not have a release in any other language. Dhurandhar only released the original Hindi version.

Dhurandhar beats Pushpa 2, Jawan

Dangal remains the highest-grossing Indian film overall with a worldwide gross of over ₹2000 crore. However, over ₹1300 crore of that came from its splendid run in China and Hong Kong, where it released with a Mandarin dub. Similarly, Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 also had their earnings divided between the original Telugu versions and the Hindi dubs. Jawan and Pathaan are the two Hindi films in the ₹1000-crore club, but both had their earnings accentuated by dubbed versions. In Jawan’s case, the Tamil dub made a significant contribution.

Trade estimates indicate that Jawan earned over ₹80 crore gross worldwide from the Tamil and Telugu dubs, implying its worldwide Hindi gross was approximately ₹1080 crore. Dhurandhar surpassed that earlier this week. Pushpa 2 earned ₹967 crore gross in Hindi in India and approximately $15 million ( ₹120 crore) overseas, resulting in a worldwide gross of ₹1087 crore for the Hindi version. Dhurandhar has crossed that too now, becoming the number 1 film in Hindi ever.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer as Hamza, an Indian operative infiltrating the gang and terror networks of Karachi. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles. Part 2 will release in March 2026.