Dhurandhar box office collection day 28: Ranveer Singh film unfazed by Ikkis, jumps by 43% on New Year to reach 739 cr

Dhurandhar box office collection day 28: For the third time in four week, a new release failed to arrest the momentum of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which maintained its place as the number 1 film at the domestic box office. Dhurandhar managed to see off the challenge from Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis, and even found enough in the tank to register a huge 40% jump on New Year's Day.

As per Sacnilk, Dhurandhar earned ₹15.75 crore net in India on 1 January, ending its fourth week at the ticket window with a domestic haul of ₹739 crore. Dhurandhar earned over ₹100 crore in its fourth week, again a new record for an Indian film. This has now taken the film quite close to Pushpa 2’s Hindi domestic record of ₹812 crore. Given that the film will see some jump over the weekend, it is likely to cross ₹800 crore by next week.

First, it was Avatar: Fire and Ash, followed by Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on Christmas. Both these films released after Dhurandhar and got swept away by its momentum. But Ikkis, Agastya Nanda’s war drama, arrived four weeks after Dhurandhar’s release. It is a long enough time period for modern films to shut shop. Yet, Dhurandhar managed to earn more than twice as much as the new release, asserting its dominance. To Ikkis’ credit, the film outdid its projections, earning a respectable ₹7 crore on its opening day. Yet, it was Dhurandhar that ‘won’ the day.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller that has emerged as one of the most successful Bollywood films of all time. It has amassed a global collection of over ₹1100 crore since its release, and looks set to surpass even all-time blockbusters like Jawan and KGF Chapter 2 before it ends its run. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal.