5 insane box office records broken by Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar as it hurtles towards 1200 crore

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has continued to set new benchmarks at the box office through its 29-day run at the ticket window so far. After a good start, the film really hit top gear on its first Monday and hasn’t looked back since. On Sunday, the film is expected to surpass the ₹1200 crore mark in terms of worldwide box office gross, as well as the ₹750 crore mark domestically. This makes it one of the biggest Indian films ever. Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

Though the list of box office records broken by Dhurandhar so far is too big to list in one go, here is a list of some insane, previously untouchable records that the Aditya Dhar-directed film has shattered in its run so far.

Highest highest-grossing film in Hindi globally

Dhurandhar released only in Hindi, an unusual strategy for a big film in the ‘pan-India’ era. Hence, the entirety of its ₹1167 crore earnings is from the original Hindi version. This is the most any film in Hindi has earned globally, beating the ₹1080 crore earned by Jawan’s OG version and the ₹1087 crore earned by Pushpa 2’s Hindi dub. No other film in Hindi has crossed even ₹1000 crore worldwide.

First Indian film to earn ₹ 100 crore in fourth week

Dhurandhar did not have a ₹40+ crore opening. It barely crossed the ₹100-crore mark in its opening weekend. Yet, it grew significantly by word of mouth. But what truly stole the show was its hold as time progressed. New releases failed to arrest its momentum. In its fourth week, the film still had enough legs to earn ₹103 crore net in India, the record by a mile. The previous record was ‘just’ ₹69 crore by Pushpa 2 from five languages.

First Bollywood film to earn ₹ 700 crore domestically

As of January 2, Dhurandhar has earned ₹747 crore net in India, easily the record for a Bollywood film. In fact, no Bollywood film has ever touched ₹700 crore domestically. It shattered the record of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which earned ₹640 crore net in India in 2023. The only other Bollywood film to even touch ₹600 crore is Chhaava.

Double-digit earnings for 28 straight days

A double-digit day - earnings of over ₹10 crore net in India - is considered good performance for any film, regardless of its scale. Most big films manage 12-15 consecutive days of double-digit earnings. Jawan had 13 straight double-digit days, while Chhaava stretched it to 18 days. Pan-India films can go even longer as they earn in multiple languages. Baahubali 2 had 24 double-digit days, for instance. But even that film was no match for Dhurandhar’s remarkable streak of 28 consecutive ₹10+ crore days at the domestic box office. The streak ended this Friday, when the film returned earnings of ₹8.75 crore.

No 1 Bollywood film on BookMyShow

In its fourth week, Dhurandhar became the bestselling Bollywood film on the popular ticketing platform, BookMyShow. It has sold 1.3 crore tickets on the platform, beating the likes of Chhaava (1.25 crore) and Jawan (1.24 crore). The all-time record for an Indian film belongs to Pushpa 2, which sold 2 crore tickets on the platform.

Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow, said, “Cementing its place as a historic theatrical milestone, Dhurandhar has surpassed an unprecedented 13 million tickets sold on BookMyShow, emerging as the highest-selling Hindi film on the platform. Dhurandhar also achieved a significant breadth of demand across markets, including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Nagpur and Chandigarh, reflecting consistent nationwide momentum.”