Sreeleela and Sai Pallavi are all smiles as they join Dhanush in mahurat pooja for their upcoming film. See pics

Production house Wunderbar Films took to their X account to share pictures from the special occasion. In one picture, Dhanush, Sreeleela and Sai were seen lighting the lamp together with a candle. In a second pic, Dhanush was seen smiling with the director and other crew members. Music director Sai Abhyankkar was also seen in the same frame.

D55: Fans are excited to see Dhanush 's upcoming line-up of projects. After Kara, he will be seen in the next film from Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy. The mahurat pooja of the film was held on Saturday in the presence of the cast and crew. Dhanush was seen alongside Sreeleela and Sai Pallavi, the two actors who will also star in the film. (Also read: Sreeleela joins Dhanush in Rajkumar Periasamy's D55, fans say: 'We thought it'd be Sai Pallavi or Mrunal Thakur' )

For the occasion, Dhanush wore a white shirt and mundu. Sai looked gorgeous in a purple saree while Sreeleela chose a light orange churidaar. The caption read, When all smiles led to a powerful start. Candid Moments from the #D55 pooja."

More details Even though Mammootty plays a pivotal role in the film, he was not seen in the pooja. It marks Mammootty's return to Tamil cinema seven years after his critically acclaimed role in Peranbu (2019). “Elated and excited to be a part of this journey with @dhanushkraja and @Rajkumar_KP,” he wrote on his X account a few days ago. Meanwhile, this will be the second time Sai Pallavi is teaming up with Dhanush. The two previously appeared together in Maari 2, directed by Balaji Mohan.

Further details about the project are still under wraps.

Dhanush was last seen in the Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai. The film, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Prakash Raj, tells the story of Shankar, a man whose life changes after a painful breakup. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix.

Sreeleela was last seen in Parasakthi (2026), a Tamil political action drama film directed by Sudha Kongara. The film also stars Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, and Atharvaa. She has Anurag Basu's untitled film with actor Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline. Sai Pallavi was last seen in Thandel. Fans are eagerly waiting to see her in Ramayan, where she plays Sita. The mythological drama stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Raavan. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film will hit theatres later this year in November.