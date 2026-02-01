Sreeleela joins Dhanush in Rajkumar Periasamy's D55, fans say: 'We thought it'd be Sai Pallavi or Mrunal Thakur'
Actor Sreeleela will join Dhanush in his next project, tentatively titled D55, directed by filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Wunderbar Films made the announcement.
Sreeleela to star with Dhanush in D55
They shared a photo of Sreeleela, along with a picture of Dhanush and the team. In the photos, Sreeleela wore a pastel coloured suit and posed next to Dhanush. She was welcomed with a flower bouquet. The caption read, "You didn't see this coming (wink face emoji). Welcoming the dazzling damsel @sreeleela14 on board #D55 (fire emoji)."
Rajkumar also shared a post on X, “Happy to have the energetic and talented @sreeleela14 on board for #D55 along @dhanushkraja sir & the team. This will be special (folded hands emoji).”
Fans react to update
Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Why is Sreeleela giving a smile like Varun Dhawan?" A comment read, "Everyone expected Sai Pallavai." "We thought it would be Sai Pallavi or Mrunal Thakur," read a comment. "Everyone expecting Sai Pallavi or Mrunal Thakur, but Sreelela comes out of the syllabus," tweeted a person.
More about the film
Earlier, announcing Dhanush being part of the film, Wunderbar Films had posted the update on X, calling the project a "grand new beginning" and sharing that they are teaming up with R Take Studios for the film.
"#D55 - a grand new beginning @wunderbarfilms is happy to associate with @RTakeStudios for this massive project! Exciting updates loading, soon! @dhanushkraja @Rajkumar_KP @wunderbarfilms @RTakeStudios @Shra2309 @azy905 @theSreyas @sandy_sashr @vishzuram," the post read.
Sai Abhyankkar will be part of the film as the music composer. A post by Wunderbar Films recently read, “Time’s up. The SAI-lence breaks. Excited to have the sensational @SaiAbhyankkar as the music composer for #D55. D55 - A #SaiAbhyankkar Musical. A brand new collaboration loading.”
About Sreeleela's films
Sreeleela was last seen in Parasakthi (2026), a Tamil political action drama film directed by Sudha Kongara. The film also stars Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, and Atharvaa. She has Anurag Basu's untitled film with actor Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline.
