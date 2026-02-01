Sreeleela joins Dhanush in Rajkumar Periasamy's D55, fans say: 'We thought it'd be Sai Pallavi or Mrunal Thakur'

Rajkumar also shared a post on X, “Happy to have the energetic and talented @sreeleela14 on board for #D55 along @dhanushkraja sir & the team. This will be special (folded hands emoji).”

They shared a photo of Sreeleela, along with a picture of Dhanush and the team. In the photos, Sreeleela wore a pastel coloured suit and posed next to Dhanush. She was welcomed with a flower bouquet. The caption read, "You didn't see this coming (wink face emoji). Welcoming the dazzling damsel @sreeleela14 on board #D55 (fire emoji)."

Actor Sreeleela will join Dhanush in his next project, tentatively titled D55, directed by filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Wunderbar Films made the announcement.

Fans react to update Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Why is Sreeleela giving a smile like Varun Dhawan?" A comment read, "Everyone expected Sai Pallavai." "We thought it would be Sai Pallavi or Mrunal Thakur," read a comment. "Everyone expecting Sai Pallavi or Mrunal Thakur, but Sreelela comes out of the syllabus," tweeted a person.

More about the film Earlier, announcing Dhanush being part of the film, Wunderbar Films had posted the update on X, calling the project a "grand new beginning" and sharing that they are teaming up with R Take Studios for the film.

"#D55 - a grand new beginning @wunderbarfilms is happy to associate with @RTakeStudios for this massive project! Exciting updates loading, soon! @dhanushkraja @Rajkumar_KP @wunderbarfilms @RTakeStudios @Shra2309 @azy905 @theSreyas @sandy_sashr @vishzuram," the post read.

Sai Abhyankkar will be part of the film as the music composer. A post by Wunderbar Films recently read, “Time’s up. The SAI-lence breaks. Excited to have the sensational @SaiAbhyankkar as the music composer for #D55. D55 - A #SaiAbhyankkar Musical. A brand new collaboration loading.”