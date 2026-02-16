Suriya, Trisha Krishnan's Karuppu to only release in theatres post TN elections; director says ‘don't want to hype’

RJ Balaji’s Suriya-Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu is one of the most anticipated films in Kollywood. Fans have been waiting for an update on the film, which will see Suriya play dual roles. Speaking at an event, Balaji stated that it will only hit screens after the Tamil Nadu elections, even remarking that he doesn’t want to hype the film. Suriya plays dual roles in RJ Balaji's Karuppu, which will hit screens during summer.

Karuppu to release after TN elections Karuppu drew attention since before its teaser was launched, given how Suriya was shown in a massy avatar. Balaji now confirms that the film will be released only in theatres after the State Assembly elections this summer. A video of the filmmaker-actor speaking at a college event has been circulating online, and Suriya’s fans are thrilled to finally receive an update on his next film’s release.

Balaji is asked to give an update about Karuppu, to which he replies, “Karuppu is ready for release. However, we do not want to create hype as we don’t want fans to come in with huge expectations and feel disappointed if the film falls short.” He also added, “The film has come out well, and you will all like it. We intend to release it after the elections this summer. It is a film that the whole family can enjoy.”