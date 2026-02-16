Suriya, Trisha Krishnan's Karuppu to only release in theatres post TN elections; director says ‘don't want to hype’
Filmmaker-actor RJ Balaji spoke about his upcoming film Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, at a recent event and said this.
RJ Balaji’s Suriya-Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu is one of the most anticipated films in Kollywood. Fans have been waiting for an update on the film, which will see Suriya play dual roles. Speaking at an event, Balaji stated that it will only hit screens after the Tamil Nadu elections, even remarking that he doesn’t want to hype the film.
Karuppu to release after TN elections
Karuppu drew attention since before its teaser was launched, given how Suriya was shown in a massy avatar. Balaji now confirms that the film will be released only in theatres after the State Assembly elections this summer. A video of the filmmaker-actor speaking at a college event has been circulating online, and Suriya’s fans are thrilled to finally receive an update on his next film’s release.
Balaji is asked to give an update about Karuppu, to which he replies, “Karuppu is ready for release. However, we do not want to create hype as we don’t want fans to come in with huge expectations and feel disappointed if the film falls short.” He also added, “The film has come out well, and you will all like it. We intend to release it after the elections this summer. It is a film that the whole family can enjoy.”
About Karuppu
Karuppu is written and directed by RJ Balaji and produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabu under Dream Warrior Pictures. Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan, and Karan Aravind Kumar serve as the screenwriters. Suriya, Trisha, Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sshivadha, Anagha Maya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, and others star in it. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the film’s music.
The teaser, released on Suriya’s birthday last June, shows him in dual roles. One version of him, dressed in white, is a lawyer named Saravanan who says he, too, goes by an alias. The other version, dressed in black with an aruval/koduval (kind of machete/sickle) in hand, seems more violent than the lawyer. The actor even references a famous scene from the song Oru Maalai in Ghajini in the teaser.
Suriya was most recently seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s Retro, which received mixed reviews. He is shooting for the yet-to-be-titled Suriya 46 with Venky Atluri and Suriya 47 with Jithu Madhavan. Suriya 46 also stars Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon, Radhika Sarathkumar, Bhavani Sre, and Bjorn Surrao, while Suriya 47 stars Nazriya Nazim, with Naslen, Anandaraj, and John Vijay.
