‘Cute’ Raha keeps Neetu Kapoor company as she catches up with Radhika Sarathkumar at Ranbir Kapoor's ‘tasteful’ new home

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s new home in Mumbai

In December last year, Alia shared an inside glimpse of their new home on Instagram. Located in Pali Hill, the six-storey bungalow has been estimated to be valued at ₹350-400 crore. Alia had posted pictures of a griha pravesh puja held in November at the new home. A monochrome photo of a young Rishi is prominently displayed there. The reconstruction of the bungalow reportedly began under the late actor's supervision and now houses Ranbir, Alia, Raha, and Neetu, with a dedicated room for Riddhima and her husband, Bharat Sahni, and another for their daughter, Samara.