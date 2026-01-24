‘Cute’ Raha keeps Neetu Kapoor company as she catches up with Radhika Sarathkumar at Ranbir Kapoor's ‘tasteful’ new home
Radhika Sarathkumar and Neetu Kapoor caught up in Mumbai recently at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's ‘beautiful and tastefully done’ home.
Actor Radhika Sarathkumar was recently in Mumbai, where she caught up with Neetu Kapoor. The actor took to her Instagram account to post a selfie with Neetu, writing about how ‘cute’ Raha Kapoor kept them both company. She also remarked on how Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s new home was ‘tastefully done.’
Radhika Sarathkumar meets Neetu Kapoor
Radhika posted a selfie on Instagram showing her and Neetu both smiling. Radhika is dressed in red, and Neetu is dressed in monochrome. Posting the picture, which showed off some of the luxe decor at the new home, Radhika wrote, “Quick trip to Mumbai, visited @neetu54 Ji for chai, Paani Puri and scones (heart emojis) In their beautiful and tastefully done home with cute Raha for company (love emojis) missed u @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial (heart emojis).”
Riddhima commented under the post and left heart emojis. For the unversed, Radhika and Rishi Kapoor starred together in the 1986 film Naseeb Apna Apna, a remake of the 1982 Tamil film Gopurangal Saivathillai.
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s new home in Mumbai
In December last year, Alia shared an inside glimpse of their new home on Instagram. Located in Pali Hill, the six-storey bungalow has been estimated to be valued at ₹350-400 crore. Alia had posted pictures of a griha pravesh puja held in November at the new home. A monochrome photo of a young Rishi is prominently displayed there. The reconstruction of the bungalow reportedly began under the late actor's supervision and now houses Ranbir, Alia, Raha, and Neetu, with a dedicated room for Riddhima and her husband, Bharat Sahni, and another for their daughter, Samara.
Recent work
Radhika last starred in the 2025 Tamil film Revolver Rita and the Telugu film Meghalu Cheppina Prema Katha. She will soon star in Thaai Kizhavi, which will be released in theatres on February 20. Neetu was last seen in the 2022 film Thaai Kizhavi and will soon star in Letters To Mr Khanna. She was recently seen in Dining With the Kapoors. Ranbir and Alia will star together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
A movie buff first and an entertainment reporter next, Neeshita Nyayapati has a decade of experience in print and digital media. Come Friday, you'll find her at the movies reviewing the latest rom-com or masala actioner. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu cinema, with a dash of Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi thrown in.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.