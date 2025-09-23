Farah Khan recalls crying on call with Rishi Kapoor after he was diagnosed with cancer: ‘He said chup beth yaar’

Bollywood choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan recently visited Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s house in Delhi for her cooking vlog with Dilip. During their conversation, Farah recalled how she broke down on a call with Rishi Kapoor after learning about his cancer diagnosis. She also remembered the late actor’s unwavering positive attitude. Farah Khan recalls Rishi Kapoor's reaction to her crying over his cancer diagnosis.

Farah Khan recalls crying over Rishi Kapoor's cancer diagnosis

Riddhima, who is set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Kapil Sharma, spoke about leaving her daughter Samara for 45 days and said, “I never left Samara for three years. The first time I ever left Samara was when Dad got sick. Before Covid, when he was diagnosed.”

Farah then shared her emotional reaction to the news and said, “I remember when I got the news, I called Chintu and started crying on the phone, and he was so positive, he kept saying, ‘are chup beth yaar hota rehta hai, kuch nahi hai, main theek hojaaunga (Hey, calm down, yaar. These things happen, it’s nothing, I’ll be fine).’”

She also recalled how she stood up to the late actor when he tried to intimidate her on set, saying, “The last film that Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) did as a hero, Hum Dono, was one of my first movies as a choreographer. He tried to bully me left and right. Then I had to give it back to him. And once you do that, he’s fine. Plus, he worked with my dad in Raffuchakkar.”

Rishi Kapoor’s Cancer diagnosis and passing

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018. Following his diagnosis, he travelled to New York for nearly a year for treatment. After returning to India in 2019, he resumed work and appeared in a few projects.

However, his health declined again in early 2020, and he was admitted to a Mumbai hospital. On 30 April 2020, Rishi Kapoor died after battling cancer at the age of 67.

Farah Khan’s recent work

On the professional front, Farah recently choreographed Tamannaah Bhatia for the song Gafoor in Aryan Khan’s debut series Ba*ds Of Bollywood. The song quickly became a social media sensation. Sharing the song, Farah wrote, “What a trip this was?” Tamannaah responded, “Feeling my glamorous best through your lens. A full dance song shot in a day is only possible because of you, Farah Khan.”