Neetu Kapoor shares adorable throwback glimpse with husband Rishi Kapoor kissing baby Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. See pic

Bollywood star Neetu Kapoor gave fans a glimpse into a precious family memory, sharing a rare black-and-white throwback photo featuring her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor and their daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as a baby. Neetu Kapoor shared an adorable family picture with Rishi Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Neetu shares nostalgic picture with Rishi and daughter Riddhima

Originally posted by a social media user, the photo was reshared by Neetu on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Rare and nostalgic”. The picture shows a young Rishi kissing his daughter Riddhima on her head as Neetu looks at them adoringly.

A screengrab of Neetu Kapoor's Instagram Stories.

Riddhima got her parents' nicknames tattooed

Riddhima recently honoured her parents in a deeply personal way—with tattoos dedicated to them. On Instagram, she revealed two new tattoos inked on her forearm, reading “Kuks” and “Mushk”—her affectionate nicknames for her mother and late father. Alongside the image, she wrote, “Inked with the deepest link. Har janam main same parents. A prayer in writing. #kuksmushkforever.”

Riddhima got her first tattoo on Neetu Kapoor’s 66th birthday on July 8, writing in her Instagram Stories, “I was Stung by a tattoo bee on my mom’s birthday and loved it. She calls me ‘Kuks’.”

Neetu Kapoor's latest projects

On the professional front, Neetu Kapoor was last seen alongside Riddhima in Netflix’s reality show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. In 2022, she made a successful big-screen return in Jugjugg Jeeyo, earning praise for her heartfelt performance.

Neetu has been recently busy shooting daughter Riddhima's debut film in Shimla, which wrapped up in May. The film is tentatively titled Dadi Ki Shaadi and will also see comedian-actor Kapil Sharma in a key role.

Up next, Neetu will appear in Dining With The Kapoors, an upcoming Netflix documentary series that will explore the Kapoor family’s cinematic and culinary legacy. The show will feature Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Armaan Jain, and Aadar Jain. The release date is yet to be announced.