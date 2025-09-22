Riddhima Kapoor Sahini tells Farah Khan she has her own rooms at Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's new Mumbai home

Bollywood's star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's new luxurious Mumbai house, which had been under construction for a few years, has now been completed and the couple, along with their daughter Raha and Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, will soon move in. In a recent vlog, filmmaker Farah Khan brought up the much-talked-about house while chatting with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Riddhima Kapoor talks about her room in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's new Mumbai house.

Riddhima Kapoor says she has a room dedicated to her in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's new Mumbai house

Farah cheekily asked Riddhima whether she had an entire floor dedicated to herself in the sprawling new residence. During her cooking vlog in Delhi, Farah had earlier visited Riddhima’s lavish home and revealed that she enjoys an entire floor to herself there. Picking up on that, Farah quizzed her, “Mumbai mein jo tum logon ka ghar ban raha hai, aapke liye ek floor rakha hai ki nahi? (Do you have a floor in the house that is being constructed in Mumbai?).”

Riddhima smilingly clarified, “I have a room there. I am going to be on my mother’s floor. So, there’s one room for me and Bharat, and one for Samara too. My mom wants to keep us close.” The house reportedly costs ₹250 crore.

The new Bandra residence has been built on the site of Raj Kapoor’s iconic Krishna Raj Bungalow. Recently, when a video of the property surfaced online, Alia Bhatt strongly condemned the invasion of privacy in an Instagram note, writing, "I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited — sometimes the view from your window is another person’s home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online. A video of our home — still under construction — has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent. This is a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue. Filming or photographing someone's personal space without permission is not “content” — it's a violation. It should never be normalised.”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Bollywood debut

Away from the family home buzz, Riddhima is also gearing up for her big-screen debut. She confirmed that she will be starring alongside Kapil Sharma in a film tentatively titled Dadi Ki Shaadi. Interestingly, it was Kapil who recommended her for the role. The film will also feature Neetu Kapoor in a key role, though further details remain under wraps.