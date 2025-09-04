Ranbir Kapoor praises dad Rishi Kapoor in old video shared by Neetu Kapoor on his 73rd birth anniversary. Watch

Actor Neetu Kapoor remembered her late husband Rishi Kapoor with an old video on his 73rd birth anniversary. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Neetu shared the video from a 2017 event in Dubai. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor also have a daughter, apart from son Ranbir Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on birth anniversary

In the clip, Rishi Kapoor shared anecdotes as he spoke at a live show titled Khullam Khulla – Live with Rishi Kapoor on March 31, 2017, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event was based on his life and autobiography, Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored. In the clip, Neetu was seen laughing as Rishi spoke.

Ranbir Kapoor praises dad Rishi in old clip

The guests at the event, including his son-actor Ranbir Kapoor also praised Rishi. Ranbir said, "A man who has been in the film industry for 40 years now, all the anecdotes and experiences to share it with such a large audience, I think it's a wonderful idea." Randhir Kapoor, "The show that he did today was simply superb."

Neetu pens a note for Rishi

Sharing the clip, Neetu captioned it, "You will always remain in our hearts (pink heart emoji) happy birthday (flower emoji)." Reacting to the post, Sanjay Kapoor said, "Happy birthday, Chintu. You will always be missed. So fortunate to work with you in luck by chance." Urmila Matondkar and Sadia Khateeb posted red heart emojis.

Rakesh Roshan, Karan Johar talk about Rishi

Rakesh Roshan shared a post on Instagram remembering Rishi. It also featured Jeetendra. All of them stood next to each other as they smiled for the camera. Rakesh captioned the post, "Chintu your spirit still lives. Happy Birthday!"

Karan Johar re-shared a post on his Instagram Stories.

Dharma Productions shared a few stills of Rishi from his films--Agneepath, Student of the Year and Kapoor and Sons, on Instagram. The caption read, "You and your performances will always stay in our buddhu sa mann rent free! Remembering #RishiKapoor Ji on his birth anniversary." Re-sharing it on his Instagram Stories, filmmaker Karan Johar said, "My all time favourite...#fanforlife."

About Rishi and Neetu

Rishi and Neetu got married on January 22, 1980. They have two children--Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir.

Rishi died on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67. He was suffering from leukaemia and had been in New York for a considerable amount of time for treatment. His last film, Sharmaji Namkeen, was shot with Paresh Rawal, as the actor's portions of the film were incomplete.

Neetu's next project

Fans will see Neetu in a new show, Dining With The Kapoors. It will also star Ranbir, Kareena Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Randhir Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor. The show also features Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Aadar Jain, Rima Jain, Saif Ali Khan, Bharat Sahni, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, Kunal Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor, among others.