Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal twin in black, attend Mera Desh Pahle screening in Mumbai. Watch

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal arrived together for the screening of the musical saga 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'. The two actors wore black suits and posed for the paparazzi together, all smiles. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana producer says it would be a ‘failure’ if the West doesn’t like it) Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal arrived at the venue together.

The event was held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The event was conceptualised by renowned lyricist and writer Manoj Muntashir. It shows the Prime Minister's journey from childhood to his "challenging" political career and "extraordinary" leadership, a statement said.

Janhvi Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Raveena Tandon, Rajkumar Hirani, and Sajid Nadiadwala, among others, attended the event. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Ranbir and Vicky on screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. The film will also star Alia Bhatt, who could not attend the event.

About Ranbir and Vicky's Love and War

The film, which sees Ranbir and Vicky play Indian Air Force pilots, has been under production in Rajasthan for the better part of the year. In July, Bhansali prepared for the film's expensive climactic face-off between the two male leads, which sources described as 'one of Indian cinema's biggest sequences'. The film is slated to be released in theatres on 20 March 2026.

Ranbir and Vicky previously starred together in the 2018 film Sanju, a biopic about actor Sanjay Dutt. Fans saw Vicky last in Chhaava, while Ranbir was last seen in Animal.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will also be seen in Ramayana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it is a two‑part mythological epic starring Ranbir as Ram, along with Yash (Ravana), Sai Pallavi (Sita), Sunny Deol (Hanuman), Amitabh Bachchan (Jatayu) and Ravi Dubey (Laxman), among others. The film, featuring a score by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman, is set for release during Diwali 2026.