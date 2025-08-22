Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana producer says it would be a ‘failure’ if the West doesn’t like it

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, Ramayana is set to become the most expensive Indian film ever made. Backed by Namit Malhotra of Prime Focus Studios, the two-part epic carries a staggering combined budget of ₹4,000 crore. With a star-studded cast, international collaborators, and cutting-edge technology, Namit aims to position Indian mythology on the global cinematic map. Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana

Namit says if West doesn't like Ramayana, he could consider it a failure

During his latest interview with the LA Times, Namit emphasised that he intends the film to have a global mark. "It’s a global film from the day we start. I’m not trying to make it to appease Indian people in India… If you go and watch Ramayana and your family watches it, and people in India watch it, what’s the difference? It should speak to you like any other film."

Namit mentioned that Ramayana is crafted to resonate with both believers and non-believers, aiming to transcend religious or cultural boundaries. Drawing bold comparisons to Hollywood blockbusters like Avatar, Gladiator, and the works of Christopher Nolan, Namit stated, “In my mind, if people in the West don’t like it, I consider that a failure. It is meant for the world. If you don’t like it, shame on me, we should have done a better job.”

Director Nitesh Tiwari echoed the sentiment, highlighting the film’s emotional core. “Emotions are universal. If the audience connects emotionally, they will connect with the story, no matter where they’re from," he said.

About Ramayana

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is a two‑part mythological epic starring Ranbir Kapoor (Ram), Yash (Ravana), Sai Pallavi (Sita), Sunny Deol (Hanuman), Amitabh Bachchan (Jatayu) and Ravi Dubey (Laxman), among others. The film, featuring a score by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman, is set for release during Diwali 2026.