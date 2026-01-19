Exclusive | Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Love & War not pushed to 2027
Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is a romantic period drama, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic love triangle, Love & War, was originally slated for a 2025 release before being pushed to 2026. Now, on Monday, a report claimed the film has been pushed to 2027 due to filming delays. However, a source close to the production has confirmed to HT that the film has not been pushed to next year and will release this year itself.
Love & War release date
Pinkvilla reported on Monday morning that Love & War is now looking at a 2027 release window. Citing a source, the report states that ‘a significant portion of the shoot is still pending.’ The report also states that heavy VFX work and editing of aerial action sequences will take time, which means the film’s 2026 release is ‘ruled out’.
However, a source close to the film has denied all such reports. “The film is very much set to release in 2026.” reiterates our source. The source adds that filming is on track and most of the major sequences have been wrapped up. “Sanjay Leela Bhansali has just completed shooting a song track, and the major sequences for the film have already been shot,” the source adds. However, no release date has been locked for the film. It had been speculated that the film will release in March around Eid, but that is unconfirmed for now.
Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. Vicky and Ranbir play Air Force officers in the period romantic drama. Leaked looks of actors from the sets hint at a 1960s setting for the film. Details about the plot remain under wraps.
Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky's upcoming projects
With Love & War set to release in 2026, both Alia and Ranbir have two big releases this year. Alia will be seen in the YRF Spy Universe film Alpha, which also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol. Ranbir, on the other hand, will be seen as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious Ramayana Part One, slated for a Diwali release. The film also stars Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Ravie Dubey in key roles. Vicky only has Love & War slated for release this year.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.