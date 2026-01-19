Exclusive | Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Love & War not pushed to 2027

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic love triangle, Love & War, was originally slated for a 2025 release before being pushed to 2026. Now, on Monday, a report claimed the film has been pushed to 2027 due to filming delays. However, a source close to the production has confirmed to HT that the film has not been pushed to next year and will release this year itself. Love and War was officially announced in January 2024.

Love & War release date Pinkvilla reported on Monday morning that Love & War is now looking at a 2027 release window. Citing a source, the report states that ‘a significant portion of the shoot is still pending.’ The report also states that heavy VFX work and editing of aerial action sequences will take time, which means the film’s 2026 release is ‘ruled out’.

However, a source close to the film has denied all such reports. “The film is very much set to release in 2026.” reiterates our source. The source adds that filming is on track and most of the major sequences have been wrapped up. “Sanjay Leela Bhansali has just completed shooting a song track, and the major sequences for the film have already been shot,” the source adds. However, no release date has been locked for the film. It had been speculated that the film will release in March around Eid, but that is unconfirmed for now.

Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. Vicky and Ranbir play Air Force officers in the period romantic drama. Leaked looks of actors from the sets hint at a 1960s setting for the film. Details about the plot remain under wraps.