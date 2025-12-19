Inside Alia Bhatt’s Christmas bash at new house: From posing with Shaheen, Neetu Kapoor to mirror selfies with friends

Actor Alia Bhatt brought in some Christmas cheer at her new house by hosting a cosy, close-knit celebration that was big on warmth and happy vibes. The actor played a perfect host as her mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor joined her close friends for an intimate festive get-together. The party was attended by Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, close friends Akansha Ranjan and Anushka Ranjan.

Alia Bhatt throws Christmas party

Several pictures from the Christmas celebration have surfaced on social media, offering a glimpse into what appears to have been a cosy, intimate affair. The guest list included Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, close friends Akansha Ranjan and Anushka Ranjan, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, along with other close friends.

While Alia herself has stayed away from sharing party pictures, glimpses from the celebration made their way online through posts by her sister, mother and close friends.

Shaheen posted the pictures with a caption, “Tis the season, etc etc.” One picture captures a cosy, festive moment with Alia posing with Soni and Shaheen, framed by a beautifully lit Christmas tree in the background.

For the party, Soni picked a long flowing black outfit, keeping it classic and understated, while Shaheen adds a pop of colour with her vibrant pink gown. Alia opted for a chic black mini dress paired with sheer stockings and heels. She added a bling to her outfit with her sling bag.

In another snapshot, Alia is seen posing with her mother-in-law, while a separate picture captures her seated with a close-knit gang of friends.

Social media users were in love with Alia’s look for the party. “Oh Alia looks so young and beautiful. I can't believe she is mother. Both sisters are gorgeous,” one wrote, with another sharing, “ALIA is looking so stunning.”

“She looks gorgeous and comfortable with her look which is what has been missing for awhile! I love the look, minus the shoes,” one wrote. One shared, “She is looking like her younger self.”

“Wow, she is looking amazing. The youthful styling suits her the most,” one wrote, with another writing, “She looks so mischievous in a good way. Like her old personality is back. Kapoor and sons throwback. So chic. This is her oeuvre. Makeup department finally started to slay. Also she is literally glowing.”

“After a veryyy long time, she finally dressed her age and looks stunning! This look suits her. It reminds me of Ariana grande before she got super thin. Very cutesy,” one posted.

Alia's upcoming projects

Alia is married to actor Ranbir Kapoor, with whom she shares a daughter Raha Kapoor.

Alia will next be seen in Alpha, a high-octane action thriller directed by Shiv Rawail, where she plays a commanding officer in an elite all-women combat unit along with Sharvari Wagh. Set within the YRF Spy Universe, the film is scheduled for release on December 25. Alia will also be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, a period romantic drama.