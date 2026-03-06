Inside Nayanika Reddy's mangala snanam, mehendi ahead of wedding to Allu Sirish; Allu Arjun, Sneha bless the bride
Nayanika Reddy posted first pictures from her mangala snanam on her wedding day to Allu Sirish. Allu Aravind, Allu Arjun and Sneha blessed the bride.
Actor Allu Sirish will marry his longtime girlfriend Nayanika Reddy in a traditional Telugu ceremony in Hyderabad on Friday. The couple hosted their share of pre-wedding bashes and cocktail parties, but also stuck to tradition with the pasupu danchadam, mangala snanam and mehendi ceremonies. Nayanika also posted pictures of her soon-to-be father-in-law, Allu Aravind, and of Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy blessing her.
Inside Nayanika Reddy’s traditional pre-wedding ceremonies
Nayanika took to Instagram to post a video of her mangala snanam (holy bath), which she says is called mailapolu in her family. The video and pictures she posted on her stories show her and her family having a blast as they apply turmeric and nalugu on the bride, before bathing her.
Her beau, Sirish, seemed to feel FOMO. Sharing the video on his Instagram stories, he wrote, “I wish the tradition allowed the groom to attend this event! @nayanika_reddy.”
Later on Thursday, Nayanika also posted pictures of herself getting her mehendi done on Instagram Stories. On Friday, she posted a set of pictures from her pasupu danchadam (grinding turmeric) ceremony, writing, “It’s the day.” The pictures show Nayanika in a gold and purple saree, decked with gold, as she takes part in festivities. Aravind also attended the ceremony and was all smiles as he took his future daughter-in-law’s hands. Arjun and Sneha were accompanied by their son Ayaan. Chiranjeevi’s wife and Arjun-Sirish’s aunt, Konidela Surekha, was also present.
Nayanika is yet to reveal her wedding look, as is Sirish.
Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s wedding
Sirish and Nayanika are tying the knot in a close-knit ceremony in Hyderabad today, on March 6, the same day Arjun and Sneha tied the knot 15 years ago. The couple threw a pre-wedding reception for friends from the film industry at Allu Studios on March 2. They kicked off the festivities with a bash in Dubai for their friends, with Arjun throwing a cocktail party for the couple in Hyderabad. Sirish and Nayanika also had traditional pre-wedding ceremonies like pelli koduku (groom), pasupu danchadam, mangala snanam, and more.
The couple met at a bash thrown by Nithiin and his wife, Shalini Kandukuri, for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi in 2023, when they got married. Nayanika, who’s Shalini’s best friend, began dating Sirish. The couple got engaged in October 2025, and when announcing his wedding date, Sirish remarked how there would be no sangeet, as they’re South Indians. Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Varun Tej, Sai Durgha Tej, Niharika Konidela and the rest of the Allu-Konidela family are expected to attend the wedding today.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
