Allu Arjun's brother Allu Sirish announces summer wedding to Nayanika, says 'We are South Indians! We don't do sangeet'

Allu Arjun’s brother, Allu Sirish, posted a fun video on Instagram on Monday to announce his wedding date to Nayanika. With his brother Arjun’s children, Arha and Ayaan, and Bobby’s daughter Anvitha joining him on the fun announcement, he makes it clear that a sangeet is not on the cards. Allu Sirish got engaged to his girlfriend, Nayanika, on October 31, 2025.

Allu Sirish announces wedding date

The video Sirish posted shows them recreating a famous meme with his nieces and nephew. Anvitha and Arha ask him when’s his marriage. He and Ayaan reply that it’s on March 6, 2026. They then ask him when the sangeet is, and he replies, “We are South Indians! We don’t do it.”

Sirish seems to hint at a traditional Telugu wedding to Nayanika, which will include the pellikuturu-pellikoduku ceremony (making of the bride and groom) in lieu of haldi and mangalasnanam (holy bath) as some of the pre-wedding rituals.

Actor Sundeep Kishan reacted to the video with laughter and heart emojis. Sirish’s sister-in-law, Allu Sneha Reddy, posted the Reel with him in a joint post and on her Instagram Stories.

Allu Sirish’s engagement to Nayanika

Sirish and Nayanika dated for two years before making their relationship official with an engagement. On his grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah's birth anniversary on October 1, Sirish announced that he is getting engaged to Nayanika on October 31.

In a video posted after their engagement, Nayanika said, “I feel like a small baby when I’m with him. Loved, so loved. He’s so affectionate, so affectionate. I love that about him.” Their engagement was attended by his brothers, Arjun and Bobby, as well as cousins Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Sai Durgha Tej, and uncle Chiranjeevi, among several others. Sirish was last seen in Buddy, an action-comedy-fantasy film released in 2024 and has yet to announce any upcoming films.