Allu Arjun lets out his inner child on family vacation with Sneha, Ayaan, Arha at Universal Studios

Actor Allu Arjun, his wife Sneha Reddy, and their children Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha had a fun time at Universal Studios Hollywood, it looks like. Arjun and Sneha took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of their vacation with fans, who were thrilled to see the actor having a ball with his family. Allu Arjun and Sneha posted sweet pictures with their kids Ayaan and Arha.

Arjun took to Instagram to post a picture of himself and his family with black heart emojis. In the picture, he, Sneha and their kids are all smiles as they all match in monochrome. Sneha posted a few more pictures on her Instagram stories, one of which shows them goofing around and clicking pictures of their shadows.

Another picture shows Arjun sweetly looking at Arha, who’s nestled in his arms. Sneha also re-shared a picture Arjun posted on his private account with Ayaan at the Universal Studios sign. Fans commented with heart and heart-eye emojis under the pics. Arjun and Sneha were married in a traditional ceremony in Hyderabad in 2011. Ayaan was born in 2014, and Arha in 2016.

Upcoming work

Arjun last starred in Sukumar’s Pushpa films – Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024). His last film before that was Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) with Trivikram Srinivas. Arjun took his time after the release of Pushpa to announce his next project, even though he said yes to Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Venu Sriram, Koratala Siva and Trivikram in the past.

In April this year, Arjun announced that he would team up with Atlee for a Sci-Fi film. Deepika Padukone plays the female lead in it. The film has yet to go on floors and will be mounted on a massive scale. Arha debuted as an actor with the Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Shaakunthalam in 2023. She played Prince Bharatha in the mythological film.