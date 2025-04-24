Allu Arjun's new look for Atlee film? Actor's pic with wife Sneha, daughter Arha from family wedding has fans convinced
Allu Arjun was seen attending a cousin's wedding in Hyderabad with wife Sneha and daughter Arha. Their pictures together had fans gushing over his look.
Filmmaker Atlee recently excited fans by announcing his upcoming film with Allu Arjun. Fans have been eagerly awaiting further updates about the film. Amid this anticipation, Allu Arjun was spotted attending a cousin’s wedding with his wife, Sneha Reddy, and daughter, Arha. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Allu’s new look. (Also Read: AA22 x A6: Allu Arjun teams up with Atlee for an ‘unbelievable story’. Watch special announcement)
Allu Arjun at cousin's wedding
On Thursday, Allu Arjun’s team shared pictures of the star attending his cousin’s wedding. In the photos, Allu Arjun was seen sporting short hair and a neatly trimmed beard. He looked dashing in a wine-coloured kurta, which he paired with black pyjamas. While Sneha looked gorgeous in a red silk saree, their daughter Arha stole the show in a cute green lehenga. The caption of the post read: “Icon Star @alluarjun attended his cousin’s wedding, joining the family in the special celebration.”
A video also surfaced online from the wedding, in which Allu Arjun was seen having a sweet conversation with the newlyweds and performing rituals alongside his wife Sneha, before posing for photographs.
Allu Arjun's new look grabs fans' attention
Allu Arjun’s new look caught fans’ attention, with many believing it to be for his upcoming film with Atlee. One of the comments read, “Atlee movie looks.” Another fan tagged Atlee and wrote, “What’s cooking, sir?” A different fan was impressed with Allu Arjun’s fitness and commented, “Looks set, fitness enough for AA22xA6.” Fans also couldn’t stop gushing over how “charming and handsome” he looked in the photos, further praising him as a true family man.
About AA22xA6
Helmed by Atlee, the film is said to be a never-before-seen sci-fi actioner. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film is expected to go on floors later this year, with further details about the cast, crew, and release schedule to be announced soon. Earlier this month, the makers shared a video announcement of the film, in which the crew were seen discussing the project. William Wright Anderson, co-owner of Lola VFX — best known for Deadpool & Wolverine, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, and Stranger Things — said, “I cannot wait to be a part of this. I can’t wait to see what his vision does. The story is unbelievable.”
