Allu Arjun rings in 43rd birthday at home; Sneha Reddy shares happy memories with 'the love of her life'. Watch

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Apr 08, 2025 03:00 PM IST

Actor Allu Arjun turned 43 on April 8 and his wife Sneha Reddy posted a peek of his simple birthday celebrations with family. 

Actor Allu Arjun turned 43 on April 8 and celebrated quietly at home with wife Sneha Reddy and children Arha and Ayaan. Sneha posted sweet birthday wishes for the ‘love of her life’ on Instagram, apart from a peek of his birthday celebrations. (Also Read: AA22 x A6: Allu Arjun teams up with Atlee for an ‘unbelievable story’. Watch special announcement)

Allu Arjun celebrated his birthday with Sneha Reddy, Arha and Ayaan.
Allu Arjun celebrated his birthday with Sneha Reddy, Arha and Ayaan.

Allu Sneha Reddy’s birthday wishes for Allu Arjun

Sneha posted a picture of Arjun cutting a chocolate cake on her Instagram stories as she cheered him on. Their children, Arha and Ayaan, looked excited about the cake. She posted the picture with heart and evil eye emojis, wishing Arjun a happy birthday.

A screengrab of Allu Sneha Reddy's Instagram stories.
A screengrab of Allu Sneha Reddy's Instagram stories.

She also posted a video set to Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s new song from their upcoming film, Tu Meri Zindagi Hai. The video featured their special moments through the years, including Arjun and kids captured on vacations, Sneha posing with him on the set of Pushpa, adorable photo shoots, mirror selfies, and more. She also included the latest shot of a photo shoot they have recreated through the years as their family grew.

Sharing the video, Sneha wrote, “Happy 43rd to the love of my life (heart emoji) Wishing you a year full of joy, peace, and most of all — health & strength. Forever grateful to walk through life with you by my side. Love you endlessly.”

Upcoming work

Arjun was last seen in the Pushpa films, which were released in two parts, Pushpa: The Rise in 2021 and Pushpa 2: The Rule in 2024. The films were a massive success, with Pushpa 2 earning 1871 crore worldwide. It is the second highest-grossing Indian film, beaten only by Dangal.

Sun Pictures released a video announcing his next film with Atlee on his birthday. Tentatively titled A22 x A6, the film is expected to be a sci-fi actioner. Arjun also has a mythological film with Trivikram Srinivas lined up and Pushpa 3: The Rampage with Sukumar.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Allu Arjun rings in 43rd birthday at home; Sneha Reddy shares happy memories with 'the love of her life'. Watch
