Allu Arjun celebrates ‘chinni babu’ Ayaan's 11th birthday without revealing new look. See pics

Actor Allu Arjun’s son Ayaan turned 11 on April 3, and he celebrated his birthday at home in Hyderabad with his family. Arjun and his wife, Sneha Reddy, posted pictures on their social media without revealing the actor’s look for his next film. (Also Read: Allu Arjun goes on a spiritual sojourn to Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi; poses for touristy pics outside temple. Watch) Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy and Arha celebrated Ayaan's 11th birthday at home.

Allu Arjun celebrates Ayaan’s birthday

Arjun posted a picture of Ayaan on his X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram stories, wishing him a happy birthday. Referring to him as ‘chinni babu’ (little son), he wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day to the love of my life…Happy Birthday my Chinni Babu #AlluAyaan.”

A screengrab of Allu Arjun's birthday wishes for Ayaan.

Sneha also posted numerous pictures and videos on her Instagram stories. She first shared a picture of Ayaan cutting a birthday cake with his sister Arha and mom Sneha. Arjun is also in the picture, but his face isn’t revealed, and the actor is standing with his back to the camera. She also re-shared Arjun’s birthday wish on her Instagram stories.

Sneha also posted a video of Ayaan’s memorable moments through the years with the family, writing, “Happy birthday to the most adorable, loving soul — our little foodie (pizza emoji) with the biggest heart (heart emoji) and the fastest feet (football emoji)! Whether you’re planning our next family trip (aeroplane emoji), or making us all laugh around the dinner table (pasta emoji), you’re the magic that holds us together (family emoji). Keep dreaming big (sparkle emoji), loving hard (sparkling heart emoji). We’re so proud of the amazing boy you are.”

Arjun has often spoken about how close he is to his son Ayaan in interviews, even comparing him to Ranbir Kapoor from Animal on an episode of Unstoppable with NBK on Aha.

Recent work

Arjun spent years after the 2020 Trivikram Srinivas film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo shooting for Sukumar’s Pushpa films, which were released in 2021 and 2024. Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule saw him play a red sanders smuggler called Pushpa Raj, who longs for legitimacy and respect from his estranged family.

Arjun has said yes to a film directed by Atlee, which has yet to be officially announced. After that, he will also shoot for a mythological drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Pushpa 3: The Rampage is also in the works but is not expected to go on floors till 2027 and be released by 2028.