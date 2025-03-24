Allu Arjun goes on a spiritual sojourn to Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi; poses for touristy pics outside temple. Watch

Actor Allu Arjun was recently in the UAE for a getaway and visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. He is the latest celebrity to visit the temple after Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi. The temple authorities posted a video of his visit on Instagram; take a look. (Also Read: Ganesh Acharya says ‘no one in Bollywood’ gave him due credit but Allu Arjun did for Pushpa films) Allu Arjun at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

Allu Arjun visits temple in UAE

Fans in Dubai recently spotted Arjun, and it looks like the actor also visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir while there. The temple authorities posted a video of his visit on Instagram, writing, “Allu Arjun, Indian actor visits the #AbuDhabiMandir.”

In the video, Arjun opts for his trademark all-black look as he visits the temple. After a tour of the premises, the actor interacts with temple management and smiles as he takes blessings. After the visit, he even poses for touristy pictures outside the temple after admiring its architecture. The video ends with Arjun receiving a gift from the temple authorities.

The Pushpa films

Arjun dedicated the last five years of his career to the Pushpa films directed by Sukumar. In them, he plays a daily wage worker turned red sanders smuggling kingpin named Pushpa Raj, who strives to earn the respect of society and his estranged family.

Pushpa: The Rise, released in 2021, was a massive hit, and the sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, released in 2024, became one of the highest-grossing Indian films. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil played key roles in both films as his wife, Srivalli, and arch nemesis, Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, respectively.

Upcoming films

Arjun has yet to announce his next film after Pushpa's success. However, producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers recently spoke about his line-up at an event and said, “Allu Arjun is now busy with a film by Atlee. After that he’ll do another film with Trivikram Srinivas. It’ll take him at least two years to complete both these films.” He also announced they will film for Pushpa 3: The Rampage afterwards.