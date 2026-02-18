Godzilla creature artist Simon Lee teams up with Harry Potter prosthetic designer Shaune Harrison for Tumbbad 2: Source

Ever since filmmaker and actor Sohum Shah announced the sequel to his hit, Tumbbad, anticipation around the film hasn’t stopped. We have now received an exciting update about international talent joining the much-anticipated sequel. International talents come on board for Tumbbad.

Simone Lee and Shaune Harrison joins Tumbbad 2 As per a source close to the project, Los Angeles-based concept artist and creature designer Simon Lee, popularly known as Spiderzero, and prosthetic designer Shaune Harrison have come on board with the sequel.

“Given the mythology-heavy and atmospheric nature of Tumbbad, the sequel demands a deeper, more expansive visual language. The idea is to blend rooted storytelling with world-class creature design and prosthetic work, and Simon and Shaune’s experience makes them exciting additions,” shares the source.

Simon Lee is known globally for his work in creature design and world-building. He has been associated with several high-profile international projects, including Godzilla vs. Kong, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Kong: Skull Island, Pacific Rim, Edge of Tomorrow, Star Trek Beyond, Maleficent, and the Amazon series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Shaune Harrison, on the other hand, joins the project as prosthetic designer. He has worked on major international productions including Star Wars, The Mummy, World War Z, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and all the Harry Potter films, along with the television series Peaky Blinders.

The sequel is being mounted by actor-producer Sohum Shah under Sohum Shah Films, and presented by Pen Studios, led by veteran producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada. Before this, a source revealed that Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are in talks to play the villain in Tumbbad. However, confirmation from the makers is yet awaited.

About Tumbbad Helmed by Rahi Anil Barve, Tumbbad was released in 2018. The film told the story of Vinayak Rao, portrayed by Sohum Shah, navigating through the ominous night, lantern in hand, alongside his young son to seek out a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar.

Apart from the cast’s performances, the film was praised for its haunting production design and visual detailing. The film featured Sohum Shah, Anita Date-Kelkar, Mohammad Samad and Rudra Soni among others in key roles. The film failed at the box office in its initial run but gained a cult status over time. Upon re-release in 2024, the film surpassed the original collection in just 7 days. The re-release added a staggering ₹ ₹38 crore to the original collection, making the film a hit, six years after it first hit the screens.