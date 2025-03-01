Crazxy box office collection day 1: Sohum Shah film takes a dull opening but beats Reema Kagti's Superboys of Malegaon

Crazxy box office collection day 1: Sohum Shah's thriller film Crazxy has finally hit cinemas. The film received a mixed response from the audience upon release, which has also been reflected in its box office collection. According to Sacnilk, the film had a slow start at the box office. Sohum Shah's still from his recent thriller film Crazxy.

Crazxy box office report

The trade tracking site reported that Sohum Shah's thriller collected only ₹90 lakhs on day one. The film had an overall occupancy of 16.53%, with 12.10% in morning shows, 11.06% in afternoon shows, 14.52% in evening shows, and 28.45% in night shows.

The film clashed with Reema Kagti’s Superboys of Malegaon, starring Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Singh, and Shashank Arora in key roles. Despite a slow opening, Crazxy outperformed Reema’s film at the box office, as Superboys of Malegaon earned only ₹45 lakhs. Sohum’s film Tumbbad recently experienced success upon its re-release. Interestingly, Crazxy failed to surpass even the re-release earnings of Tumbbad ( ₹1.60 crore). The film has recorded the second-lowest opening of 2025 so far.

About Crazxy

It is a thriller film written and directed by Girish Kohli and produced under the banner of Sohum Shah Films. Sohum Shah, who also stars in the film, serves as one of the producers alongside Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad. The cast also includes Tinnu Anand, Nimisha Sajayan, and Shilpa Shukla in key roles. The story follows a doctor who becomes entangled in a high-stakes cat-and-mouse chase after receiving a chilling phone call. As the film unfolds, the doctor races against time to save his daughter.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times' review of Crazxy reads, "Crazxy begins on a run-of-the-mill note. There’s nothing original about the plot, and it looks like any other race-against-time film. The screeching background score, if intentionally made to get on our nerves, does its job well. The best way to sum up the pre-interval story is that it makes you feel absolutely nothing. It’s a strange feeling, but there’s neither thrill nor fear—and that’s crazxy."