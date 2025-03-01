Superboys of Malegaon box office collection day 1: Reema Kagti film records lowest opening of 2025, earns only 45 lakh

Superboys of Malegaon Box Office Collection Day 1: Reema Kagti's film, based on the life of Nasir Shaikh and other amateur filmmakers in the Indian city of Malegaon, opened to a mixed-to-positive response from critics. However, according to Sacnilk, the film has had a dull start at the box office, earning only ₹45 lakh. Adarsh Gourav and Shashank Arora's still from Superboys of Malegaon.

Superboys of Malegaon box office report

The trade tracking site reported that Superboys of Malegaon earned only ₹45 lakhs on its first day of release. The film has replaced Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa ( ₹1.15 crore) to become the lowest-opening film of 2025 so far. The film had only 8.85% occupancy, with 6.05% in morning shows, 6.89% in afternoon shows, 9.11% in evening shows, and 13.36% in night shows.

The film also failed to surpass Sohum Shah's Crazxy ( ₹90 lakh), which was released on the same day. Other films that failed to get off to a strong start at the box office this year include Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar ( ₹2.75 crore), Aman Devgn and Rasha Thadani's debut film Azaad ( ₹1.5 crore), and Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh's romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi ( ₹1.5 crore).

About Superboys of Malegaon

The film is inspired by the 2008 documentary Supermen of Malegaon and stars Adarsh Gourav as Nasir, Vineet Kumar Singh as Farogh, Shashank Arora as Shafique, Anuj Singh Duhan as Akram, Riddhi Kumar as Mallika, Saqib Ayub as Irfan, Gyanendra Tripathi as Nihal, and Muskkaan Jaferi as Shabeena. The film premiered in the Gala section at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on 13 September 2024 and was released in theatres on 28 February.

Speaking about the cinematic liberties and fictionalisation of the story, Reema Kagti told HT, "We haven't made up anything. It may not be historically accurate, or we may have combined a person or two together. We have taken those kinds of liberties, but everything we have taken is from his life."