Crazxy review: Sohum Shah’s thriller is a dull ride with underwhelming climax

Cast: Sohum Shah, Unnati Sarana

Director: Girish Kohli

Stars: ★★.5 During Crazxy’s 90-odd minute runtime, there is one instance where I was on the edge of my seat. Our main character, a doctor, is changing a car tyre in the middle of nowhere, conducting a virtual surgery and talking to his daughter’s kidnapper, all at the same time. It is exhilarating and nerve wracking as he literally tries to fix everything in his life. Wish the same could be said about the film before and after this. Sohum Shah plays a doctor facing personal and professional crises as he races against time to save his kidnapped daughter.

Written and directed by Girish Kohli, Sohum Shah is back post the recent re release of his film Tumbbad, a finely crafted horror flick. Crazxy revolves around Abhimanyu, a doctor who divorced his wife over their daughter Vedica being born with Downs Syndrome. He considers it to be shameful for his image. In the present day, he is on his way to settle a medical negligence case with the family of his deceased patient- when he receives a call that his daughter has been kidnapped. While he dismisses it as a hoax initially, circumstances prove otherwise. The ransom is ₹5 crores, the exact amount he was en route with for hushing up his patient’s family. What does he do next? Is this an inside job? Watch the film for the rest of the story.

Crazxy begins on a run-of-the-mill note. There’s nothing original about the plot, and it looks like any other race-against-time film. The screeching background score, if intentionally made to get on our nerves, does it’s job well. The correct way to sum up the story pre interval would be it makes you feel absolutely nothing. It’s a strange feeling, but there’s neither thrill, nor fear, and that’s crazxy.

The interval comes in fairly early, and after a dull start, there’s not much enthusiasm as you settle in your seats for the second half. The film thankfully picks up pace, and barring that one sequence mentioned right in the beginning, there’s not much going for it. The finale suddenly shifts from being a thriller to something that is supposed to melt your hearts. Again, it isn’t as effective as it should have been as it devolves into the melodrama territory. Sure, you don’t see the big reveal coming, but the impact it makes feels underwhelming.

Credit where it's due, the film looks great visually. The cinematography by Sunil Borkar and Kuldeep Mamania is decidedly stuffy. The film is almost entirely shot inside Abhimanyu's car, making us feel the tension. What's also interesting is that the supporting cast exists only via their voices, almost as if the makers wanted it to be a cacophony after a point.

The music is mostly a rehash of classics, but the only one which suits the narrative is Abhimanyu from the film Inquilaab, in the voice of Kishore Kumar.

Overall, Crazxy has a few things going for it. But it is far from being a delicious ride, with quite a few loopholes along the way. It has released in theatres.