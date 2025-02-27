Adarsh Gourav reveals Australian co-star on Alien Earth was obsessed with Aamir Khan's Lagaan, kept humming O Rey Chhori

Actor Adarsh Gourav has had quite a journey from a child star to a leading man in internationally acclaimed films. The White Tiger star will be next seen in Reema Kagti's Superboys of Malegaon, which is getting its wide theatrical release this week after winning hearts in film festivals worldwide. Ahead of the film's release, Adarsh talks with HT about the change in perception of Indian cinema abroad. (Also read: Reema Kagti got her ADs to make keema samosas at night on Superboys of Malegaon set when they got food wrong for a shot) Adarsh Gourav spoke about his Alien: Earth co-star Essie Davis' obsession with Aamir Khan's Lagaan.

On smaller films' reach overseas

Superboys of Malegaon premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival last year, becoming one of the many Indian films getting released at prestigious international film festivals of late. Talking about this shift, Adarsh says, "20-25 years ago, if an Indian film made it to the film festivals, nobody was talking about it. But now, with the advent of marketing, that is happening. You need the bigger filmmakers to endorse smaller films. Only when that happens will there be an ecosystem where such films will be promoted more."

On Alien Earth co-star's Lagaan obsession

The actor agrees that there is greater consumption of Indian cinema overseas, both mainstream and independent films. Recalling one experience, he adds, "I was working on Alien: Earth this year, a lot of people knew a lot more about Indian films. My co-actor, Essie Davis, is an Australian legend. She loves Lagaan. She wouldn't stop talking about Lagaan. Every time she would meet me, and we had a few scenes together, she would ask me so many questions about Lagaan as if I worked on Lagaan."

Adarsh adds with a laugh, "She phonetically knew the songs so she kept humming O Ri Chhori and Ghanan Ghanan. It was so funny seeing an Australian woman doing all this. But it's incredible. I really feel there has been a massive shift in how people perceive." Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Lagaan was released in 2001 and starred Aamir Khan alongside Gracy Singh, Elizabeth Shelley, and Paul Blackthorne. It remains one of the few Indian mainstream films to get noticed in the West as it secured an Oscar nomination in the Best Foreign Film category.

Adarsh's upcoming work

Alien: Earth is an upcoming science-fiction series written and directed by Noah Hawley. It serves as a prequel to Ridley Scott's Alien. Apart from Adarsh and Essie, the show also stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, and Samuel Blenkin.

Superboys of Malegaon stars Adarsh, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora. Anuj Singh Duhan, and Riddhi Kumar. Produced by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Ritesh Sidhwani, the film will have its worldwide theatrical release on February 28.