Adarsh Gourav and Shashank Arora's Superboys of Malegaon to release in theatres next month. Check details

PTI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Jan 28, 2025 01:07 PM IST

The upcoming film is written by Varun Grover and features Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and Anuj Singh Duhan in lead roles.

Superboys of Malegaon, helmed by Reema Kagti, is slated to hit the big screen on February 28, the makers announced on Tuesday. Set in Malegaon, a small town in Maharashtra, it is inspired by real events. (Also Read | Adarsh Gourav's Superboys of Malegaon gets standing ovation at TIFF, Varun Grover says: ‘Terrific response to our film’)

Shashank Arora and Adarsh Gourav in a still from Superboys of Malegaon.
Shashank Arora and Adarsh Gourav in a still from Superboys of Malegaon.

The upcoming film is written by Varun Grover and features Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and Anuj Singh Duhan in lead roles.

According to a press release, Superboys of Malegaon will release theatrically in India, the US, the UK, the UAE, Australia and New Zealand. Following its theatrical run, the movie will have its digital debut on Prime Video, it added.

Superboys of Malegaon is a film based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from the town of Malegaon. Adarsh, known for The White Tiger and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, stars in the role of Shaikh.

"The residents of the town look to Bollywood cinema for a much-needed escape from daily drudgery. Nasir gets inspired to make a film for the people of Malegaon, by the people of Malegaon.

"He bands together his ragtag group of friends to bring his vision to life, thereby bringing a fresh lease of life into the town. The film is a poignant yet uplifting take on both filmmaking and friendship - and what happens when those two worlds collide," read its synopsis.

The film recently received a special mention in the Young Cineastes Award category at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, Superboys of Malegaon had its world premiere at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), following which it was selected for screening at the 68th BFI London Film Festival and in competition at the fourth Red Sea Film Festival.

