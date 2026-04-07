AI imagines Euphoria in Bollywood: Alia Bhatt as Rue, Sidharth Malhotra as Nate; Katrina's look at Maddy steals the show

At the heart of this 'what if' scenario was the casting of Alia Bhatt as Rue (originally played by Zendaya). In the show, Rue is a 17-year-old recovering drug addict struggling to find her place in the world. Alia matched the unpredictability, which perfectly mirrors the character's force.

In a March 31 post on Instagram, Siddhanta, an AI artist who goes by the name myinternetiscrazy on the platform, crafted a world where the intensity of the original show meets a fresh spin with actors from the Hindi film industry playing the various characters.

Euphoria is one of the biggest shows in recent times, headlined by Zendaya. Season 1 and Season 2 were massive hits and earned Zendaya two Emmy Awards. The third season of the show is coming out this month. Amid the anticipation for Season 3, an AI artist on Instagram named Siddhanta Abhishek, has shared a stunning compilation on his latest post reimagining how the show would look like if Bollywood stars were cast in it. (Also read: AI imagines Dhurandhar in Mollywood: Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait, Nazriya Nazim as Yalina, Unni Mukundan as Hamza )

Then there was Sidharth Malhotra as Nate (played by Jacob Elordi). Nate can be billed as the show's main antagonist, who constantly manipulates situations to his own ends and creates terrible situations for the people in his vicinity. Sidharth was seen smiling, exuding the same popular boy charm that no one trusts. Janhvi Kapoor was seen as Cassie (Sydney Sweeney plays her in the show). Cassie is gullible, deeply insecure, and someone who seeks validation from Nate. Janhvi's vulnerable emotion in the picture made her a perfect match for the part. Ananya Panday was seen as Jules (played by Hunter Schafer), a character who follows her own path of self-discovery, often creating chaos for Rue.

However, it was Katrina Kaif, whose reimagining as Maddy got the most attention from fans in the comments. As played by Alexa Demie, Maddy is full of life and confidence, and always shows up for her friends even when they end up backstabbing her. Katrina's look, with full make-up as Maddy loves, was a hit with fans. “Katrina as Maddy looks the best,” said one. “Omg Kat looks hot!” said a fan. “Katrina would have pulled off Maddy so well,” argued another.

The third season of Euphoria releases on April 12. It will take a five-year jump from the incidents of Season 2. It will be available to stream on JioHotstar.

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