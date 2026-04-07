AI imagines Euphoria in Bollywood: Alia Bhatt as Rue, Sidharth Malhotra as Nate; Katrina's look at Maddy steals the show
AI artist reimagines hit show Euphoria in Bollywood, with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. Katrina Kaif's look getting the loudest cheer from fans.
Euphoria is one of the biggest shows in recent times, headlined by Zendaya. Season 1 and Season 2 were massive hits and earned Zendaya two Emmy Awards. The third season of the show is coming out this month. Amid the anticipation for Season 3, an AI artist on Instagram named Siddhanta Abhishek, has shared a stunning compilation on his latest post reimagining how the show would look like if Bollywood stars were cast in it. (Also read: AI imagines Dhurandhar in Mollywood: Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait, Nazriya Nazim as Yalina, Unni Mukundan as Hamza)
Alia Bhatt as Rue, Katrina Kaif as Maddy
In a March 31 post on Instagram, Siddhanta, an AI artist who goes by the name myinternetiscrazy on the platform, crafted a world where the intensity of the original show meets a fresh spin with actors from the Hindi film industry playing the various characters.
At the heart of this 'what if' scenario was the casting of Alia Bhatt as Rue (originally played by Zendaya). In the show, Rue is a 17-year-old recovering drug addict struggling to find her place in the world. Alia matched the unpredictability, which perfectly mirrors the character's force.
Then there was Sidharth Malhotra as Nate (played by Jacob Elordi). Nate can be billed as the show's main antagonist, who constantly manipulates situations to his own ends and creates terrible situations for the people in his vicinity. Sidharth was seen smiling, exuding the same popular boy charm that no one trusts. Janhvi Kapoor was seen as Cassie (Sydney Sweeney plays her in the show). Cassie is gullible, deeply insecure, and someone who seeks validation from Nate. Janhvi's vulnerable emotion in the picture made her a perfect match for the part. Ananya Panday was seen as Jules (played by Hunter Schafer), a character who follows her own path of self-discovery, often creating chaos for Rue.
However, it was Katrina Kaif, whose reimagining as Maddy got the most attention from fans in the comments. As played by Alexa Demie, Maddy is full of life and confidence, and always shows up for her friends even when they end up backstabbing her. Katrina's look, with full make-up as Maddy loves, was a hit with fans. “Katrina as Maddy looks the best,” said one. “Omg Kat looks hot!” said a fan. “Katrina would have pulled off Maddy so well,” argued another.
The third season of Euphoria releases on April 12. It will take a five-year jump from the incidents of Season 2. It will be available to stream on JioHotstar.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.