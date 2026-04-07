Former Miss England decodes that Jesus-Hamza imagery in Dhurandhar 2: ‘Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar'

“At the end of the film, where Hamza is captured and shown in that torture chamber, he’s framed in a way that looks almost exactly like Jesus Christ on the cross. That kind of imagery instantly signals sacrifice, martyrdom…he’s not just being tortured. He’s being portrayed as taking the fall for his people,” says the pageant queen and medico, talking about the scene.

To make her point, Bhasha took the example of one scene towards the end of Dhurandhar 2 , where Ranveer’s Hamza is captured by Pakistan and is tortured. Even as his hands are strung up, and he’s beaten bloody, he refuses to talk till the tide turns in his favour.

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge are laden with ‘peak detailing’ that fans love to decode. Miss England 2019, Dr Bhasha Mukherjee, who watched the film twice, decoded that Ranveer Singh ’s portrayal of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, is laden with imagery of Jesus Christ. The internet seemed to agree with her.

She also talks about how Jesus is often called ‘son of God’ and decodes that Hamza is portrayed as the son of the nation. “He’s positioned as someone who represents India. Who carries its burden, who suffers on behalf of something bigger than himself,” says Bhasha, adding, “So that crucifixion imagery isn’t just about pain, it’s about purpose. It frames his suffering as something chosen, something meaningful, almost like he’s been sent into conflict knowing what it would cost.”

She also comments on how crucifixion imagery is usually used to signify ‘transformation, rebirth, resurrection’ and that the scene comes right before Hamza ‘dies’ and Jaskirat ‘resurrects’. “Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar,” she says.

Internet agrees Aditya Dhar used Christian imagery The internet seemed to agree with Bhasha’s decoding of Aditya’s portrayal of Hamza. One person commented, “Dhar gave him, Lucifer, Jesus, Krishna, and Shiva Symbolism. Bravo Dhar.” Another wrote, “Bloody hell even Aditya Dhar made Christian reference. I am Christian but I enjoyed the movie so yeah no offence taken to be frank.”

Someone even decoded Ranveer’s character’s name, writing, “Well now that u mention it, the meaning of the name "Jaskirat" is I think someone who does the work of God or sings praises of God. Jesus came to earth to do the work of God.” Others commented that they also saw Jesus in Hamza, “i saw JESUS in Hamza WAYYYY before anyone else did. When Ranveer first changed his pfp to Long Hair & Beard, i was like WAIITTTT Ranveer looks like Jesus.”