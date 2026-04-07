Former Miss England decodes that Jesus-Hamza imagery in Dhurandhar 2: ‘Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar'
Ranveer Singh's portrayal as Hamza Ali Mazari in Dhurandhar received critical acclaim. Former Miss England decodes Jesus imagery in the film.
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge are laden with ‘peak detailing’ that fans love to decode. Miss England 2019, Dr Bhasha Mukherjee, who watched the film twice, decoded that Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, is laden with imagery of Jesus Christ. The internet seemed to agree with her.
Hamza Ali Mazari in Dhurandhar portrayed with Jesus imagery?
To make her point, Bhasha took the example of one scene towards the end of Dhurandhar 2, where Ranveer’s Hamza is captured by Pakistan and is tortured. Even as his hands are strung up, and he’s beaten bloody, he refuses to talk till the tide turns in his favour.
“At the end of the film, where Hamza is captured and shown in that torture chamber, he’s framed in a way that looks almost exactly like Jesus Christ on the cross. That kind of imagery instantly signals sacrifice, martyrdom…he’s not just being tortured. He’s being portrayed as taking the fall for his people,” says the pageant queen and medico, talking about the scene.
She also talks about how Jesus is often called ‘son of God’ and decodes that Hamza is portrayed as the son of the nation. “He’s positioned as someone who represents India. Who carries its burden, who suffers on behalf of something bigger than himself,” says Bhasha, adding, “So that crucifixion imagery isn’t just about pain, it’s about purpose. It frames his suffering as something chosen, something meaningful, almost like he’s been sent into conflict knowing what it would cost.”
She also comments on how crucifixion imagery is usually used to signify ‘transformation, rebirth, resurrection’ and that the scene comes right before Hamza ‘dies’ and Jaskirat ‘resurrects’. “Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar,” she says.
Internet agrees Aditya Dhar used Christian imagery
The internet seemed to agree with Bhasha’s decoding of Aditya’s portrayal of Hamza. One person commented, “Dhar gave him, Lucifer, Jesus, Krishna, and Shiva Symbolism. Bravo Dhar.” Another wrote, “Bloody hell even Aditya Dhar made Christian reference. I am Christian but I enjoyed the movie so yeah no offence taken to be frank.”
Someone even decoded Ranveer’s character’s name, writing, “Well now that u mention it, the meaning of the name "Jaskirat" is I think someone who does the work of God or sings praises of God. Jesus came to earth to do the work of God.” Others commented that they also saw Jesus in Hamza, “i saw JESUS in Hamza WAYYYY before anyone else did. When Ranveer first changed his pfp to Long Hair & Beard, i was like WAIITTTT Ranveer looks like Jesus.”
Interestingly, the trailer of Dhurandhar introduced Ranveer as the ‘wrath of God’. So, the internet might not be far off with this theory. Dhurandhar released in theatres last December and collected over ₹1300 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar 2 hit screens on March 19 and has crossed the ₹1600 crore mark. Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt and others also star in the films.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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