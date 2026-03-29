Could Yalina Jamali still have a life with Jaskirat Singh Rangi after Dhurandhar 2? Reddit dreams of a sweet future
After watching Dhurandhar: The Revenge, many took to Reddit to debate the fates of Sara Arjun and Ranveer Singh's characters. Here's what they said.
Ever since Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released on March 19, social media platforms have been abuzz with everything from subtle details to alternate endings. One such Reddit thread discusses a bright future for Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun’s Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, and Yalina Jamali. *Spoilers ahead*
What happens to Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Yalina Jamali?
In Dhurandhar, we’re shown how Ranveer’s Jaskirat, who’s undercover in Pakistan, pretends to be Hamza and courts the underage daughter of a senior Pakistani Awami Party (PAP) politician and Member of the National Assembly, Jameel Jamali, played by Rakesh Bedi. He marries her a few years later and makes a life with her.
In Dhurandhar 2, we’re shown that Yalina and Jaskirat have a son. It’s only a few years after his birth that Yalina is heartbroken as she finds the truth about her husband. She asks him why he ruined her life, even as he tries to explain why it’s important to counter terror in Pakistan. Jameel, who’s revealed to be an undercover Indian spy himself at the end of the film, urges Jaskirat to forget his wife and son and move on.
Reddit dreams of a happier future for the couple
At the beginning of Dhurandhar 2, when Jaskirat becomes Hamza, he burns a picture of his parents and sister to mark his entry into a new life. At the end of the film, he burns his wife and child’s picture in the same manner as he takes on a new identity. A Redditor posted a picture of the scene, writing, “Why didn't Yalina just come to India with Jaskirat? Jaskirat has to just 'move on' and forget Yalina is absolute trauma.”
“Well she shouldn't come to India. But could very easily move to any other country with Hamza, like their initial plan to move to Vancouver, Canada. Dhar wanted people to cry and give it a sad ending. That's why this sacrifice was shown, although unnecessary. Hamza and Jaskirat both were dead. He was given new identity with name "Shaurya Bhardwaj" on his passport. So his future life was already being eased by IB (sic),” debated one person, pointing out that in real life, agents are eased into normal lives with families.
However, given Jameel’s political hold in Pakistan, another argued, “Are Jamil sahab aapki beti aur nati kahan gaye? Hein kya matlab gayab h? Ruko hum investigation krenge... Kya mtlb investigation mt kro... Aur ye pagal officer keh rha aapka damad Indian agent h? Ek min, aap investigation nhi chahte the na? Zara side me aana Jamali sahab…(Jameel, where are your daughter and grandson? What do you mean they’re missing? We will investigate…why don’t you want us to…and this mad officer is saying your son-in-law was an Indian agent?)”
Still, Redditors persevered and dreamt of a happy future for both, with one person commenting, “I get this, but Hamza is dead. How hard would it be to say that Yalina has gone to live in Saudi or Germany or wherever with our distant relative/family friend because being in Pakistan where they had so many memories too painful for her and her son right now.” One pointed out realistically, “It is traumatic, yes. But also, assuming Yalina would just pack her bags and come to India with Jassi is cute but not practical. We all wanted that happy ending but that's not how it works, unfortunately.”
Interestingly, none of them debated whether Yalina even wanted to be with Jaskirat after finding out the truth about him. Dhurandhar 2 is running in theatres and has collected over ₹1250 crore worldwide in 10 days.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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