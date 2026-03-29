Could Yalina Jamali still have a life with Jaskirat Singh Rangi after Dhurandhar 2? Reddit dreams of a sweet future

In Dhurandhar, we’re shown how Ranveer’s Jaskirat, who’s undercover in Pakistan, pretends to be Hamza and courts the underage daughter of a senior Pakistani Awami Party (PAP) politician and Member of the National Assembly, Jameel Jamali , played by Rakesh Bedi. He marries her a few years later and makes a life with her.

Ever since Aditya Dhar ’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released on March 19, social media platforms have been abuzz with everything from subtle details to alternate endings. One such Reddit thread discusses a bright future for Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun ’s Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, and Yalina Jamali. *Spoilers ahead*

At the beginning of Dhurandhar 2 , when Jaskirat becomes Hamza, he burns a picture of his parents and sister to mark his entry into a new life. At the end of the film, he burns his wife and child’s picture in the same manner as he takes on a new identity. A Redditor posted a picture of the scene, writing, “Why didn't Yalina just come to India with Jaskirat? Jaskirat has to just 'move on' and forget Yalina is absolute trauma.”

In Dhurandhar 2, we’re shown that Yalina and Jaskirat have a son. It’s only a few years after his birth that Yalina is heartbroken as she finds the truth about her husband. She asks him why he ruined her life, even as he tries to explain why it’s important to counter terror in Pakistan. Jameel, who’s revealed to be an undercover Indian spy himself at the end of the film, urges Jaskirat to forget his wife and son and move on.

“Well she shouldn't come to India. But could very easily move to any other country with Hamza, like their initial plan to move to Vancouver, Canada. Dhar wanted people to cry and give it a sad ending. That's why this sacrifice was shown, although unnecessary. Hamza and Jaskirat both were dead. He was given new identity with name "Shaurya Bhardwaj" on his passport. So his future life was already being eased by IB (sic),” debated one person, pointing out that in real life, agents are eased into normal lives with families.

However, given Jameel’s political hold in Pakistan, another argued, “Are Jamil sahab aapki beti aur nati kahan gaye? Hein kya matlab gayab h? Ruko hum investigation krenge... Kya mtlb investigation mt kro... Aur ye pagal officer keh rha aapka damad Indian agent h? Ek min, aap investigation nhi chahte the na? Zara side me aana Jamali sahab…(Jameel, where are your daughter and grandson? What do you mean they’re missing? We will investigate…why don’t you want us to…and this mad officer is saying your son-in-law was an Indian agent?)”

Still, Redditors persevered and dreamt of a happy future for both, with one person commenting, “I get this, but Hamza is dead. How hard would it be to say that Yalina has gone to live in Saudi or Germany or wherever with our distant relative/family friend because being in Pakistan where they had so many memories too painful for her and her son right now.” One pointed out realistically, “It is traumatic, yes. But also, assuming Yalina would just pack her bags and come to India with Jassi is cute but not practical. We all wanted that happy ending but that's not how it works, unfortunately.”

Interestingly, none of them debated whether Yalina even wanted to be with Jaskirat after finding out the truth about him. Dhurandhar 2 is running in theatres and has collected over ₹1250 crore worldwide in 10 days.