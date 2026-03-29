Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 10: Ranveer Singh film beats RRR, KGF 2 lifetime at over ₹1250 crore
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 10: Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-starrer continues to perform well and break records.
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 10: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge seems unstoppable as the Ranveer Singh-starrer continues to collect big bucks at the box office. Since its release on March 19, the film has made over ₹1250 crore worldwide, beating the lifetime collections of Yash’s KGF 2 and Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s RRR. (Also Read: Baahubali 2 producer reacts as Dhurandhar 2 gears up to break its 9-year North America box office record of $20 million)
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection
Dhurandhar 2 has performed well on Saturday, despite this being its second week. The film has a domestic net collection of ₹779 crore and a gross of ₹930 crore by Saturday. Adding to that the overseas collection of around $34 million ( ₹322 crore), this takes the film’s worldwide total to ₹1252 crore in 10 days. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 had a domestic collection of ₹674.17 crore in its first week.
The ten-day total of Dhurandhar 2 shows that it has crossed the lifetime collections of Prashanth Neel’s KGF 2 and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. KGF 2 has a lifetime gross of ₹1215 crore, while RRR has a lifetime gross of ₹1230 crore. It also crossed Jawan’s lifetime haul of ₹1160 crore. Dhurandhar 2 is expected to cross Dhurandhar’s ₹1300 crore lifetime haul as well.
It remains to be seen whether the film will cross the coveted ₹1800 crore mark that Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2: The Rule reached, or the ₹2000 crore mark that only Dangal achieved in India.
About Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 is written and directed by Aditya Dhar, and produced by him, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It is a sequel to the 2025 hit Dhurandhar. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil. It follows an undercover operation in Pakistan by an Indian spy, Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer), alias Hamza Ali Mazari.
The film was criticised for its violence and politics, while others praised it for the same reason. Action director Aejaz Gulab recently told PTI, “People used to praise action in South films. It feels good that action in Hindi films is finally being appreciated. The script demanded that we design action sequences in a brutal way. It's not mindless action; the action is backed by emotion.” Dhurandhar 2 is running in theatres after its release in all South Indian languages and Hindi.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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