Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 10: Ranveer Singh film beats RRR, KGF 2 lifetime at over ₹1250 crore

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 10: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge seems unstoppable as the Ranveer Singh-starrer continues to collect big bucks at the box office. Since its release on March 19, the film has made over ₹1250 crore worldwide, beating the lifetime collections of Yash’s KGF 2 and Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s RRR. (Also Read: Baahubali 2 producer reacts as Dhurandhar 2 gears up to break its 9-year North America box office record of $20 million) Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 10: Gaurav Gera and Ranveer Singh in a still from the Aditya Dhar film.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection Dhurandhar 2 has performed well on Saturday, despite this being its second week. The film has a domestic net collection of ₹779 crore and a gross of ₹930 crore by Saturday. Adding to that the overseas collection of around $34 million ( ₹322 crore), this takes the film’s worldwide total to ₹1252 crore in 10 days. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 had a domestic collection of ₹674.17 crore in its first week.

The ten-day total of Dhurandhar 2 shows that it has crossed the lifetime collections of Prashanth Neel’s KGF 2 and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. KGF 2 has a lifetime gross of ₹1215 crore, while RRR has a lifetime gross of ₹1230 crore. It also crossed Jawan’s lifetime haul of ₹1160 crore. Dhurandhar 2 is expected to cross Dhurandhar’s ₹1300 crore lifetime haul as well.

It remains to be seen whether the film will cross the coveted ₹1800 crore mark that Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2: The Rule reached, or the ₹2000 crore mark that only Dangal achieved in India.

About Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2 is written and directed by Aditya Dhar, and produced by him, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It is a sequel to the 2025 hit Dhurandhar. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil. It follows an undercover operation in Pakistan by an Indian spy, Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer), alias Hamza Ali Mazari.

The film was criticised for its violence and politics, while others praised it for the same reason. Action director Aejaz Gulab recently told PTI, “People used to praise action in South films. It feels good that action in Hindi films is finally being appreciated. The script demanded that we design action sequences in a brutal way. It's not mindless action; the action is backed by emotion.” Dhurandhar 2 is running in theatres after its release in all South Indian languages and Hindi.