Baahubali 2 producer reacts as Dhurandhar 2 gears up to break its 9-year North America box office record of $20 million
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is projected to break the long-held record by Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in North America. Take a look.
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released in theatres on March 19 and shows no sign of slowing down. The Ranveer Singh-starrer is gearing up to break new records, inching closer to SS Rajamouli’s Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s 9-year record at the North American box office.
Baahubali 2 producer reacts to Dhurandhar 2 breaking records
Venky Box Office reported that Dhurandhar 2 holds the ‘new all-time North America gross’ record, claiming that Baahubali 2’s record has already been broken. Reacting to it, producer of the Baahubali films, Shobu Yarlagadda, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Yesterday I watched #Dhurandhar2TheRevenge and needless to say I loved it and thoroughly enjoyed the film! Happy to see it breaking all the records and setting new box office benchmarks in India and worldwide! Congratulations to the entire team! (claps emojis)”
How much Dhurandhar 2 made at the North America box office
Baahubali 2 holds the record for being the highest-grossing Indian film in North America with a collection of over $20 million. As of Saturday evening, Dhurandhar 2 has yet to surpass the collection of the first film and Baahubali 2. According to Box Office Mojo, Dhurandhar 2 has collected $19.33 million in North America so far. Dhurandhar grossed $19.7 million in the region, while Baahubali 2 grossed over $20.19 million. However, given the sequel’s footfalls, it is projected to generate a new record in no time.
|Movie
|North America gross
|Baahubali 2
|$20.19 million
|Dhurandhar
|$19.7 million
|Dhurandhar 2
|$19.33 million
|Kalki 2898 AD
|$18.29 million
|Pathaan
|$17.49 million
About Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 is written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar. The film is a sequel to the 2025 hit Dhurandhar, which grossed over ₹1300 crore worldwide. The Dhurandhar franchise’s collective collection of over ₹2000 crore has surpassed Allu Arjun’s hit Pushpa franchise. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil.
Dhurandhar draws inspiration from several real-world events, including Operation Lyari, the 2014 Indian general election, the 2016 Indian banknote demonetisation, and others. It tells the story of an Indian spy, Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer), alias Hamza Ali Mazari, who is sent to Lyari, Pakistan, to infiltrate a Baloch gang and bring down a terrorist unit. Despite mixed reviews from critics, both Dhurandhar films have performed well at the box office.
Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres in all South Indian languages and Hindi. It is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 so far and one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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