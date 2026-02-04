Baahubali producer schools X user claiming Mahesh Babu's Varanasi glimpse can be made using AI: ‘Insult to artists’

Rajamouli recently gave an interview where he clarified that it took weeks for artists to create a 3-minute glimpse of Varanasi last year. Responding to that, an X user wrote, “Thinking AI generated as an insult will look funny when we look back 5 years from now. By the release of Varanasi, AI video Gen will be so advanced that you can create Varanasi glimpse from your laptop using Higgsfield/Kling or directly from @grok Imagine. AI will be another tool for VFX artists and will be the first tool for pre visualization saving hours of manual work, more faster iterations.”

Ever since SS Rajamouli dropped the first glimpse of his Mahesh Babu , Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Varanasi last year, many wondered if he used AI to generate the visuals in the video. When an X (formerly Twitter) user suggested that the glimpse could easily be made using AI by the time the film releases, Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda schooled him.

Responding to him, Shobu wrote, “From your tweet I can say this.."By the release of Varanasi, AI video Gen will be so advanced that you can create Varanasi glimpse from your laptop using Higgsfield/Kling or directly from @grok Imagine." The above will be trash and an insult to the artists.”

He also added, “AI will be another tool for VFX artists and will be the first tool for pre visualization saving hours of manual work, more faster iterations" Your next statement above is true and will help artists create high-quality content faster. You are talking about two absolutely different things in the same breath.