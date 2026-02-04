Priyanka Chopra mutters ‘oh my god’ under her breath on Mahesh Babu's take on cinema; fans say ‘ori deeni eshalu’
A funny moment from Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran's interview promoting Varanasi has gotten all the fans talking.
Actors Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran gave interviews to international publications during the first glimpse launch of Varanasi in Hyderabad last year. One of their interviews was with Collider, which dropped recently. Fans can’t get enough of Priyanka and Mahesh’s banter, calling it ‘meme’ material and recollecting Mahesh’s famous dialogue.(Also Read: Mahesh Babu refuses to acknowledge Ram Charan's Zanjeer as Priyanka Chopra's 1st Telugu film; fans think it's hilarious)
Priyanka Chopra has a hilarious reaction to Mahesh Babu’s response
In the interview, Mahesh, Priyanka, and Prithviraj were asked which previous project changed them as actors and people. Mahesh remarked that he has been acting for over two decades, but Priyanka reminded him that he had been acting longer, since he was four years old. When Mahesh tried to say Varanasi is the film that changed him, Priyanka asked him not to ‘cheat’ and name a film before this.
Their banter continued when Mahesh replied, “I can’t, there’s a lot of films. Every film changes you, to be honest,” to which Priyanka muttered, “Oh my god,” under her breath. When Mahesh paused and asked her what she meant by that, she replied, “No, I’m trying to think about mine.” The two continued to banter with Mahesh pointing out that he was trying to say something and Priyanka saying she didn’t realise she had said it out loud.
But it seemed to have done the trick, as the Tollywood star later named his 2006 hit Pokiri the film that changed his life.
Fans react to Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra’s banter
The clip was widely shared on social media, with fans finding both Priyanka and Mahesh’s reactions hilarious. “a new meme is born,” wrote an X (formerly Twitter) user sharing the interaction. Another joked on YouTube, “Bob to PC be like: ori deeni eshallo (oh, her antics),” a reference to Mahesh’s famous dialogue from his 2013 film Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu.
Fans found it refreshing to see Mahesh at ease with Priyanka. “Love the chemistry between Priyanka and Mahesh,” wrote one, while another commented, “Mahesh babu being himself after a long time feels fresh and nice.” SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi will be released in theatres on April 7, 2027.
