Priyanka Chopra mutters ‘oh my god’ under her breath on Mahesh Babu's take on cinema; fans say ‘ori deeni eshalu’

Priyanka Chopra has a hilarious reaction to Mahesh Babu’s response In the interview, Mahesh, Priyanka, and Prithviraj were asked which previous project changed them as actors and people. Mahesh remarked that he has been acting for over two decades, but Priyanka reminded him that he had been acting longer, since he was four years old. When Mahesh tried to say Varanasi is the film that changed him, Priyanka asked him not to ‘cheat’ and name a film before this.

Their banter continued when Mahesh replied, “I can’t, there’s a lot of films. Every film changes you, to be honest,” to which Priyanka muttered, “Oh my god,” under her breath. When Mahesh paused and asked her what she meant by that, she replied, “No, I’m trying to think about mine.” The two continued to banter with Mahesh pointing out that he was trying to say something and Priyanka saying she didn’t realise she had said it out loud.

But it seemed to have done the trick, as the Tollywood star later named his 2006 hit Pokiri the film that changed his life.