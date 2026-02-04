Priyanka Chopra made one request before saying yes to SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, and Mahesh Babu had to pay the price

Actor Priyanka Chopra is all set to return to Indian cinema after seven years with her upcoming film, Varanasi. In an interview with CinemaBlend, Priyanka revealed that she had one request before saying yes to SS Rajamouli for the film — that he make her dance. Mahesh Babu further confirmed that it will be “sensational”. Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran to headline Varanasi.

Priyanka Chopra requested a dance number in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi Priyanka recalled requesting SS Rajamouli to make her dance in Varanasi and said, “So, I haven't done an Indian film in like six years. So when she called me, and he was like, ‘Oh, you know, this female character's really cool and you have to do it,’ and whatever, I was like, ‘I have one request, will you make me dance? Please, because I haven't danced for so long… Whoa, I should not have asked, because we be dancing. Oh my gosh, there’s a lot. And poor Mahesh was like, ‘It’s because of you. Because of you, I have to do it too.’”

Mahesh added, “It's sensational. And, I think one song we've already shot for it, and it just keeps playing in our minds. And [Priyanka] keeps singing it all the time. And, that song was because she wanted to dance and… And, he made her dance.”

Fans reacted to Priyanka and Mahesh Babu’s dance in the film. One of the comments read, “Priyanka and Mahesh Babu dancing is absolute cinema.” Another wrote, “Give us a glimpse of the song already.” Another commented, “Can’t wait to see the song.”

About Varanasi Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film marks his next project after the blockbuster success of RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, which released in 2022. The film marks Priyanka’s homecoming to Indian cinema and will see her in an action-packed role as Mandakini. The film also stars Mahesh Babu as the protagonist and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the villain.

The teaser revealed that the film is centred around time travel and is an action-adventure. Fans have been coming up with theories about the film’s storyline, which has been kept under wraps. The director has also confirmed that in one of the film’s sequences, Mahesh Babu will be seen essaying the role of Lord Rama, further heightening excitement. The film is scheduled to release in theatres in April 2027.