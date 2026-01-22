Priyanka Chopra impresses SS Rajamouli with her brutal act in The Bluff: ‘What a fiery performance’

Sharing the trailer of her upcoming film, Rajamouli wrote, “Priyanka is unstoppable and always surprises… What a commanding presence and fiery performance. Looking forward to #TheBluff.”

On Thursday, Rajamouli took to social media to shower praise on Priyanka. The filmmaker reposted the trailer of her upcoming film The Bluff on X, formerly known as Twitter , and penned a note lauding her talent, expressing his admiration for her powerful screen presence and craft.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is clearly bowled over by Priyanka Chopra ’s fierce brutal avatar in her upcoming film The Bluff. Showering her with praise, the director called her “unstoppable” and said the actor never fails to spring a surprise with her craft.

The filmmaker also shared the note on his Instagram handle. Moved by his words, Priyanka expressed her heartfelt gratitude. She reposted the note on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Thank you for your kind words sir (folded hands and red heart emojis)”.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is all set to make her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. Rajamouli’s Varanasi went on floors in January last year and was officially announced in November at a grand event held in Ramoji Film City. The film stars Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, Priyanka as Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha. Slated for release during Sankranthi 2027, the film is being touted as an adventure drama that spans continents and time.