Mon, Dec 22, 2025
Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife Supriya Menon slams people taking selfies at Sreenivasan's funeral

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Dec 22, 2025 03:49 pm IST

After Malayalam actor Sreenivasan's funeral on Sunday, Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife, Supriya Menon, called out those not giving his family the space to grieve. 

Malayalam actor-filmmaker Sreenivasan died on Saturday at the age of 69, leaving his fans and the film industry in shock. His last rites were held on Sunday in Kochi, which saw numerous people pay their respects. However, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wife, Supriya Menon, slammed those clicking selfies and videos at the funeral, leaving his family no space to grieve.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife, Supriya Menon, called out those clicking pictures and videos at Sreenivasan's funeral.
Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife, Supriya Menon, called out those clicking pictures and videos at Sreenivasan's funeral.

Supriya Menon slams selfie takers at Sreenivasan’s funeral

Supriya took to her Instagram stories to write about how Sreenivasan’s family weren’t given the space to mourn their loved one due to numerous cameras everywhere. “Grief is such a personal emotion. To see a grieving family not have any space to mourn their beloved is so tragic. Multitudes of cameras\mobile phones everywhere. Selfie takers in the corners, people pointing to the actors walking in. Many of whom are mourning their beloved colleague,” she wrote.

Prithviraj’s wife also pointed out that maybe it was time to self reflect, writing, “Don't the dead & the living they leave behind deserve better? What a spectacle every moment of life has become...Cannot imagine the pain of the family who are in the midst of this tragedy. Shouldn't we self reflect & course correct? How much coverage is too much? Do we need to crowd around the last rites beaming it for everyone to see ... a broken down family, trying to say goodbye to their Beloved.”

Supriya Menon slammed those not respecting Sreenivasan's family and friends' privacy at his funeral.
Supriya Menon slammed those not respecting Sreenivasan's family and friends' privacy at his funeral.

Malayalam actor Sreenivasan’s death

Malayalam actor, screenwriter, film director, and producer Sreenivasan passed away on December 20 at a hospital in Kochi. He was 69 and had been ill for some time. His last rites were held on December 21.

Hundreds of people thronged his residence in Kandanad, Kochi, on Sunday to pay their last respects. Actors, filmmakers, politicians, and fans attended his funeral, including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Renji Panicker, Sathyan Anthikkad, Jagadish, and Prithviraj.

Sreenivasan married a schoolteacher named Vimala in 1984, and the couple has two children. His elder son, Vineeth Sreenivasan, is a singer, actor, producer, and director, while his younger son, Dhyan Sreenivasan, is also an actor, director, and producer. The veteran actor was last seen in Aap Kaise Ho and Nancy Rani this year.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife Supriya Menon slams people taking selfies at Sreenivasan's funeral
