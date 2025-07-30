Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife Supriya Menon exposes troll harassing her since 2018: ‘Filter not enough to hide ugliness’

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wife, journalist-turned-producer Supriya Menon, called out a troll on Instagram for harassing her since 2018. She posted a screengrab on her Instagram stories, publicly naming the woman who has allegedly been trolling her for years now, commenting on how filters can’t mask the ‘ugliness’. Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife Supriya Menon called out an Instagram user for trolling her.

Supriya Menon exposes troll

Supriya posted a screenshot of an Instagram display picture on her stories claiming that this person has been harassing her for years now. She wrote, “Meet @christinaeldo. She has been passing nasty comments on most accounts which post something about me. She would constantly make fake accounts and post, and I continued to block her. I found out who she is years ago but let it be as she has a young son.” However, Supriya seems to have had enough as she added, “Even that filter she has on is not enough to hide the ugliness she holds inside and spews at me since 2018.”

Surpiya Menon publicly called out a troll for harassing her since 2018.

While Surpiya did not mention what set her off, a report by Etimes states that Christina Eldo, aka Christina Babu Kurien, is a Malayali nurse who stays in the US. The producer was reportedly forced to call out the troll publicly when she made some objectionable comments on Supriya’s late father. This is not the first time she has had to face this, as in 2023, Surpiya had hinted at taking legal action after comments were made on her family. Surpiya did not mention if she plans on taking legal action now against the troll.

About Prithviraj Sukumaran and Surpiya Menon

Prithviraj and Surpiya married in 2011 after dating for a couple of years. Their daughter Alankrita was born in 2014. Surpiya was a journalist before their marriage; she now heads Prithviraj Productions. Prithviraj was last seen in the JioHotstar film Sarzameen with Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan.