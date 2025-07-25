Sarzameen Twitter reviews: Viewers find Ibrahim Ali Khan ‘miscast’ in ‘average’ patriotic drama ft. Kajol, Prithviraj

Sarzameen Twitter reviews: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Sarzameen released on JioHotstar on July 25. Directed by Kayoze Irani, the film is a patriotic thriller that promises big twists and an emotional drama. Several viewers who watched the film took to their X accounts to share their review, and if the reactions are anything to go by, then Sarzameen has failed to live up to expectations. (Also read: Sarzameen review: This Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran snoozefest has a lot going on, none of it works) Sarzameen Twitter reviews: Ibrahim Ali Khan plays a terrorist in the film.

Did Ibrahim Ali Khan fare better than Nadaaniyan?

Ibrahim's debut performance in Nadaaniyan received a lot of criticism upon release earlier this year. Did he fare better this time? A viewer who saw the film did not think so: “Good performances from Prithviraj & Kajol. Ibrahim Ali Khan is a misfit, emotionless facial reactions. Kashmir visuals are beautiful. Familiar Story with an interesting climax. There are emotions & patriotism in film, but could not connect to it due to weak writing. BELOW AVERAGE!”

Another viewer reviewed, “Sarzameen is a below average thriller. Could have been more intense and gripping.”

Weak screenplay fails to deliver

Many also pointed out that the film is saddled with a weak screenplay. “Sarzameen had a solid premise but failed to deliver. Weak screenplay and direction let it down. Prithvi, Kajol & the rest of the cast did well, but there was no real emotional connect. Overall, a mid watch with no standout moments,” read a review from a viewer who was left disappointed after watching the film.

Another review noted, “#Sarzameen is an above average film especially for the performances of @itsKajolD @PrithviOfficial and a sincere #IbrahimAliKhan . The familiar storyline and treatment and dejavu to mission Kashmir cannot be ignored. A sincere attempt nevertheless. Watchable.”

Praise for Kajol and Prithviraj

Many viewers praised the performances of Kajol and Prithviraj. “All I can say is Kajol absolutely nailed it. What a phenomenal actress... Same for Prithviraj, they were both amazing! Even without fully understanding the language, they made me feel everything,” wrote a viewer.

A second review read, “Sarzameen failed to impress. Still waiting for Ibrahim Ali Khan good movie. Prithvi sir and Kajol ma'am do their job very well but not enough. Weak screenplay, weak direction. The movie is too slow.”

Sarzameen revolves around one family in Kashmir where Prithviraj Sukumaran plays a strict and upright army officer, who admits that he is embarrassed of his son, in front of his wife (played by Kajol). Years later, their son Harman (Ibrahim Ali Khan) is revealed to be a threat as he gets involved with terrorists. The film is backed by Dharma Productions. Soumil Shukla and Arun Singh wrote the story and screenplay. Kayoze Irani directed the film.