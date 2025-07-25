Sarzameen review: This Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran snoozefest has a lot going on, none of it works

Sarzameen review Cast: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran Director: Kayoze Irani Rating: ★.5 Where to watch: JioHotstar At one point in Sarzameen, I gave up trying to make sense of what was happening on screen. It was a high-stakes scene, with time ticking and lives hanging in the balance. Think Main Hoon Na’s climax… except the Khan here isn’t Shah Rukh, and the thrill is completely MIA. Sarzameen review: Ibrahim Ali Khan fails to leave a mark in this drama.

Iggy-boy Ibrahim Ali Khan is back with another OTT venture after Nadaaniyan. He’s ripped and styled to perfection, and I finally understood why the girls swoon. But then he speaks (all ten lines, give or take)… and you start wondering if modelling was the road not taken.

The story revolves around Colonel Vijay Menon (Prithviraj Sukumaran, who almost never takes off his uniform. Does he sleep in it, too?). He is posted in Kashmir and lives with his family. Vijay is ashamed of his son Harman (Ibrahim) because he stutters. His wife, Meher (Kajol), tries her best to make him understand their son. One day, Harman is kidnapped by terrorists demanding the release of two of their own in exchange. Vijay almost gives in, but his duty to the nation comes first. Harman is presumed dead… until one fine day, a boy claiming to be their long-lost son returns. Is it really him? Could things be so simple? Watch the film to find out.

Sarzameen is a perfect fit for OTT: rushed storytelling, weak performances, but hey, it’s got popular names. Chalta hai na? The biggest letdown here is the acting. Prithviraj gets a hollow role, and there’s barely a centimetre of difference between his character here and the cardboard villain he played in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024). He switches between only two modes: angry or teary-eyed.

Directed by Kayoze Irani, the film doesn’t tap into its emotional potential. It could have been a patriotic tearjerker. What’s there not to cry about? A story about parents losing their only son should hit hard. But here, there are zero emotionally resonant moments.

There’s no spark between the cast. Prithviraj, Kajol, and Ibrahim never once feel like a real family. Kajol was phenomenal as the heartbroken mother who loses her son in My Name Is Khan (2010), directed by Sarzameen’s producer, Karan Johar. That Kajol is sorely missed, because here, she’s not even a fraction of her former self. Blame it on the amateur screenplay, written by Kayoze himself.

The first half builds up curiosity about who this grown-up boy indeed is. Many might be able to guess. The second half is unintentionally funny, stretched, and badly acted. Boman Irani, in a special appearance, leaves no mark. Mihir Ahuja does what’s asked of him. Ibrahim has a lot of homework left to do in the acting department. He’s a misfit in this role and doesn’t know what to do with his face as a tough scene plays out.

The music by Vishal Mishra is forgettable.

Sarzameen is one of those films where the poster does more talking than the script. It’s packed with familiar faces, music, and dialogue- but none of it sticks. If you’re looking for emotion or a breakout performance, you’re better off rewatching Main Hoon Na. At least there, the Khan delivers.