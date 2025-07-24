Sarzameen: Fans finally hear Ibrahim Ali Khan’s voice in new promo; netizens ask ‘can tomorrow come any quicker’

Earlier this year in March, Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan made his Bollywood debut with Nadaaniyan, opposite Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor. The two sadly failed to impress audiences and were brutally trolled for their poor performances. But fans as well as critics were open to giving the debutante another chance. So when it was announced that Ibrahim is returning to our screens with Sarzameen alongside Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran, we were obviously excited. The trailer further raised expectations, but netizens had one complaint — Ibrahim was impactful but had zero dialogues. Well, the man has now spoken in the film’s newest promo. Ibrahim Ali Khan in Sarzameen

That’s right! A day before release, the makers of Sarzameen have dropped a brand new teaser starring Ibrahim Ali Khan. As we already witnessed in the trailer, Ibrahim’s character is Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s son who has somehow turned into a terrorist. In this clip, Ibrahim delivers a powerful dialogue. The star kid says, “Haqeekat hun, ya sirf ek rooh. Kaun hun? Khoon mein lipta kafan hun. Dafan kiya koi kissa hun. Nafrat hun, tabahi hun, naa thamne waala toofan hun. Aa raha hun. Pooch lena apni Sarzameen se, kaun hun.” Well, fans are here for it!

Under this video, many fans showered love. One such social media user gushed, “THIS IS SO POWERFUL,” whereas another asked, “CAN TOMORROW COME ANY QUICKER.” A comment read, “What a performance Ibrahim Ali Khan bro❤️❤️,” while another wrote, “Saif Ali khan ka beta ha sabit kardiya isne.” One fan even stated, “Zabardast acting bro.” Clearly, Sarzameen has left a much deeper impact than Nadaaniyan on audiences, even before the film has released.

Backed by filmmaker Karan Johar, Sarzameen marks the directorial debut of Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani, who was Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra’s co-star in their debut film Student of the Year (2012). The film is set to arrive on OTT on July 25.