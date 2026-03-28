Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 9: Ranveer Singh film brings in ₹1140 crore; franchise beats Pushpa

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 9: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released in theatres on March 19 and is unstoppable at the box office. The franchise starring Ranveer Singh has surpassed Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s hit Pushpa franchise. Here’s a breakdown. (Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 criticised by Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi as ‘bakwaas’ for promoting violence: ‘Picture hai vo?’) Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 9: Ranveer Singh plays the lead in the Aditya Dhar spy film.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹715.72 crore net and ₹854.99 crore gross in India in the first nine days of its release, by Friday. The film has collected $30 million ( ₹285 crore) overseas to date, bringing its worldwide gross to around ₹1140 crore. This means the franchise has surpassed Pushpa’s lifetime collections.

Dhurandhar, which was released in theatres on December 5, collected ₹1307.35 crore worldwide in its run. The Dhurandhar franchise has collected over ₹2447 crore so far and counting. When Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021, it had collected ₹350.10 crore worldwide. The 2024 hit Pushpa 2: The Rule grossed ₹1871 crore, taking the franchise’s total to around ₹2221 crore.

With Dhurandhar 2 already crossing the ₹863 crore gross mark in India so far on Saturday, it remains to be seen how the film fares over the weekend.

About Dhurandhar The Dhurandhar films are written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by him, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar, under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film was released in two parts as Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. It tells the story of an Indian spy, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh), who infiltrates a Baloch gang in Pakistan’s Lyari to bring down a terror outfit.

Ranveer, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, and others reprised their roles from the first film for Dhurandhar 2. Despite mixed reviews from critics, both films have performed well at the box office. Unlike the first part, the sequel was also released in South Indian languages, in addition to Hindi. The film had paid premieres on March 18, which also saw good footfall.

Allu Arjun praised Dhurandhar 2 recently when he wrote, “Just Watched Dhurandhar2 Patriotism with swag. A film that will make every patriot proud. Many clap-trapping moments. BLAST! Congratulations to the entire team. Fine performances by @ActorMadhavan garu & all actors. Technical brilliance.”

He also added, “So proud to have a brilliant and a versatile actor like my brother @RanveerOfficial in our country. RVS on fire. @AdityaDharFilms garu hit the ball out of the park. So happy to have brilliant filmmakers like him in our country. Show Rocker. An Indian story… International swag! Jai Hind.”

Dhurandhar 2 is currently running in theatres worldwide.