Karan Johar gets emotional after watching Dhurandhar 2, can’t stop praising Ranveer Singh: ‘Tu kya hai yaar’
Karan Johar took to Instagram to post a glowing review of the Aditya Dhar directorial Dhurandhar, which is working really well at the box office.
Filmmaker Karan Johar is no longer feeling the ‘Dhurandhar FOMO’. Having finally caught Aditya Dhar’s directorial, led by Ranveer Singh, Karan seems to be completely blown away. The filmmaker didn’t hold back in heaping praise on both Aditya and Ranveer, going on to declare the film as Ranveer’s finest outing on screen so far.
Karan Johar goes gaga over Dhurandhar 2
Early on Saturday, Karan took to Instagram to post a glowing review of the Aditya Dhar-directed film, which is doing really well at the box office. In his emotional note, he gave a huge shoutout to Aditya and Ranveer.
Sharing a poster of the film, Karan wrote, “The discussions on Testosterone, hyper alpha energy and deep rooted patriotism will continue as it must… BUT #DHURANDHAR2 is so much more than that.” The filmmaker described the film as a deeply moving, heart-wrenching story that vividly brings to life tales of sacrifice and emotional loss.
“The heart-wrenching back story of Jaskirat… the heartbreaking sacrifices made for our motherland…. The humanisation and layered back story even of the antagonist… the impeccable craft… the soundscape and the all round cinematic prowess proves the brilliance and directorial command of ADITYA DHAR … what an absolutely astounding and outstanding filmmaker he is,” Karan shared.
Cheering for Aditya and Ranveer, Karan continued, “He not only raises the mainstream bar but also creates a new one… yeh naya director hai (he is a new director)!!! Box office records todke ghusega bhi aur har record maarega bhi (he will not only break records, but make new ones too) !! Aur aur aur @ranveersingh tu kya hai yaar?!?????? (What are you made of).”
“Your career BEST work and every tear of yours, every quiet stare, each time you walk with undeniable swag you prove you are one of the greats!!! You are and will always be an artist of huge calibre for the ages…. True DHURANDHAR MOVIE STAR!!! ….I went back to the days I watched pure solid Hindi cinema in single screens in the 70s… and came out satiated and dreamt of being a part of this business… today I am a part of the fraternity and Dhurandhar reminded me of how proud and grateful I am to be here today,” KJo wrote while concluding his note.
Earlier this month, the filmmaker had admitted to experiencing major “Dhurandhar FOMO,” revealing that he hasn’t been able to catch the film yet. He shared that he couldn’t watch the film as he was shooting at a remote location without access to a cinema.
Karan wrote, “I am filming in a location that has no access to a cinema and am suffering from FOMO! DHURANDHAR FOMO. I can’t wait to watch it and am so proud of so many members of our fraternity who are coming out and supporting and loving the film… it’s so heartening to see the united love for an INDIAN FILM! @adityadharfilms @officialjiostudios @ranveersingh."
About Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 is a sequel to the spy action thriller Dhurandhar, which was released in theatres in December 2025 and earned over ₹1300 crore worldwide. The film franchise follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent, played by Ranveer, who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India. The movie also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.
Apart from the positive feedback, the film also attracted controversy with an image of Ranveer smoking while wearing a pagdi (turban) emerging on social media, leading to hurt sentiments. Later, the director came forward to set the record straight through a note on social media. Aditya mentioned that AI-generated images are being circulated on social media to create ‘false and misleading’ narratives.
“I am deeply grateful & indebted for the overwhelming love that Dhurandhar The Revenge has received from audiences across the country and the world. However, it has come to my attention that certain individuals are circulating manipulated visuals, by morphing officially released promotional material using artificial intelligence to create false and misleading narratives,” reads his note. The filmmaker went on to ask people to only depend on official content.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.