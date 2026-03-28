Karan Johar gets emotional after watching Dhurandhar 2, can’t stop praising Ranveer Singh: ‘Tu kya hai yaar’

Filmmaker Karan Johar is no longer feeling the ‘Dhurandhar FOMO’. Having finally caught Aditya Dhar’s directorial, led by Ranveer Singh, Karan seems to be completely blown away. The filmmaker didn’t hold back in heaping praise on both Aditya and Ranveer, going on to declare the film as Ranveer’s finest outing on screen so far. Earlier this month, Karan Johar admitted he couldn’t watch Dhurandhar 2 as he was shooting at a remote location without access to a cinema.

Karan Johar goes gaga over Dhurandhar 2 Early on Saturday, Karan took to Instagram to post a glowing review of the Aditya Dhar-directed film, which is doing really well at the box office. In his emotional note, he gave a huge shoutout to Aditya and Ranveer.

Sharing a poster of the film, Karan wrote, “The discussions on Testosterone, hyper alpha energy and deep rooted patriotism will continue as it must… BUT #DHURANDHAR2 is so much more than that.” The filmmaker described the film as a deeply moving, heart-wrenching story that vividly brings to life tales of sacrifice and emotional loss.

“The heart-wrenching back story of Jaskirat… the heartbreaking sacrifices made for our motherland…. The humanisation and layered back story even of the antagonist… the impeccable craft… the soundscape and the all round cinematic prowess proves the brilliance and directorial command of ADITYA DHAR … what an absolutely astounding and outstanding filmmaker he is,” Karan shared.

Cheering for Aditya and Ranveer, Karan continued, “He not only raises the mainstream bar but also creates a new one… yeh naya director hai (he is a new director)!!! Box office records todke ghusega bhi aur har record maarega bhi (he will not only break records, but make new ones too) !! Aur aur aur @ranveersingh tu kya hai yaar?!?????? (What are you made of).”

“Your career BEST work and every tear of yours, every quiet stare, each time you walk with undeniable swag you prove you are one of the greats!!! You are and will always be an artist of huge calibre for the ages…. True DHURANDHAR MOVIE STAR!!! ….I went back to the days I watched pure solid Hindi cinema in single screens in the 70s… and came out satiated and dreamt of being a part of this business… today I am a part of the fraternity and Dhurandhar reminded me of how proud and grateful I am to be here today,” KJo wrote while concluding his note.